Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Coronavirus: Warriors to play in empty arena after San Francisco ban

The Clippers play the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday night in San Francisco.
The Clippers play the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday night in San Francisco.
(Andrew Greif / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
March 11, 2020
11:44 AM
Share

The Golden State Warriors are the first NBA team ordered to play home games in empty arenas after San Francisco Mayor London Breed banned public events attended by 1,000 or more people for the next two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Warriors, who have been warning sick fans and those at risk for infection to stay away from the Chase Center since the weekend, host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

“Due to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans,” the team said in a statement. “In addition, all events through March 21 will be canceled or postponed at this time. Fans with tickets to Thursday and Saturday night’s games will receive a refund in the amount paid. Guests who purchased tickets to a concert occurring at Chase Center during the impacted dates will be notified through the promoter directly to either receive a refund or exchange for a rescheduled show at Chase Center.

Sports
Coronavirus: Fans are still allowed at many sporting events. But are they showing up?
ESy5cPwU4AEGk3l.jfif
Sports
Coronavirus: Fans are still allowed at many sporting events. But are they showing up?
Is the coronavirus outbreak keeping local fans from attending Lakers, Clippers and other professional teams’ games? Seems like it depends on the team.
Advertisement

“We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future games and events. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time.”

The NBA’s governors are scheduled to have a conference call this afternoon to discuss the league’s next response to the spread of the virus — a response that could include a league-wide restriction on who can be in the building for league games as the country tries to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Sports
How the coronavirus is affecting sports leagues and events
Coronavirus Cases Causes Johns Hopkins To Ban Fans At NCAA Division III Basketball Tournament
Sports
How the coronavirus is affecting sports leagues and events
A look at how sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL, are responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

The San Francisco Giants announced Wednesday that their scheduled May 24 exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics will not take place at Oracle Park because of the mayor’s ban. The team said in a statement that it is working with Major League Baseball and the A’s “to finalize alternative arrangements.”

SportsHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dan Woike
Follow Us
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement