Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Wrong-way crash kills two on 5 Freeway near downtown San Diego

Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver heading south on northbound Interstate 5 slammed head-on into another motorist early Wednesday. The crash closed freeway lanes for hours.
By Karen Kucher
March 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Share
SAN DIEGO  — 

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the 5 Freeway near downtown San Diego early Wednesday morning. The collision closed freeway lanes for several hours.

California Highway Patrol officers received a report of a wrong-way driver in a black sedan heading south in the northbound lanes of the 5 near Hawthorn Street around 1:15 a.m.

Shortly after, the driver slammed head-on into a car heading north on the freeway, authorities said.

The drivers of both vehicles — a male and a female — were killed, the CHP said.

Advertisement

All northbound lanes of the freeway from Sixth Avenue to Hawthorn were shut down for the investigation.

The CHP reopened the lanes around 6:45 a.m.

Kucher writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Karen Kucher
Follow Us
Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement