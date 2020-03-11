Wrong-way crash kills two on 5 Freeway near downtown San Diego

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the 5 Freeway near downtown San Diego early Wednesday morning. The collision closed freeway lanes for several hours.

California Highway Patrol officers received a report of a wrong-way driver in a black sedan heading south in the northbound lanes of the 5 near Hawthorn Street around 1:15 a.m.

Shortly after, the driver slammed head-on into a car heading north on the freeway, authorities said.

The drivers of both vehicles — a male and a female — were killed, the CHP said.

All northbound lanes of the freeway from Sixth Avenue to Hawthorn were shut down for the investigation.

The CHP reopened the lanes around 6:45 a.m.

Kucher writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.