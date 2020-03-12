L.A. County firefighters isolated after treating coronavirus patient

Los Angeles County fire department personnel are under isolation and being monitored after they treated a coronavirus patient who died.

Officials said the medical call came March 9, when personnel dealt with a person in cardiac arrest. Later, the department learned the patient died and had COVID-19.

Fire personnel exposed to the patient “have been isolated from work and are now undergoing active monitoring at home. Our personnel are currently symptom free and are being reviewed regularly for any developing symptoms,” the department said in a statement.

Separately, a San Jose firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting precautionary actions by that city’s Fire Department.

“We don’t know how the firefighter contracted the illness. However, he is in a hospital in another city where he resides, being treated by medical professionals,” the San Jose Fire Department said in a statement. “Employees who have been identified as at risk for exposure are on leave.”

