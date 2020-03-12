Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
L.A. County firefighters isolated after treating coronavirus patient

tn-gnp-me-fwy-brushfire-20190828-2.jpg
(James Carbone/Glendale News-Press)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
2:47 PM
Los Angeles County fire department personnel are under isolation and being monitored after they treated a coronavirus patient who died.

Officials said the medical call came March 9, when personnel dealt with a person in cardiac arrest. Later, the department learned the patient died and had COVID-19.

Fire personnel exposed to the patient “have been isolated from work and are now undergoing active monitoring at home. Our personnel are currently symptom free and are being reviewed regularly for any developing symptoms,” the department said in a statement.

Separately, a San Jose firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting precautionary actions by that city’s Fire Department.

“We don’t know how the firefighter contracted the illness. However, he is in a hospital in another city where he resides, being treated by medical professionals,” the San Jose Fire Department said in a statement. “Employees who have been identified as at risk for exposure are on leave.”

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
