California airport workers hit by coronavirus: Here is what we know

California airports are beginning to feel the impact of the coronavirus, with at least nine cases reported. All the airports have said they have increased cleaning and taken other precautions.

Here is a breakdown of what we know:

Los Angeles International Airport (Los Angeles Times)

LAX

— On Sunday, officials announced that a police officer at Los Angeles International Airport has tested positive. County health officials “have the information on the officer and are working to identify any other officers or employees who may have had prolonged or close contact with this individual. County Health is conducting thorough interviews to determine who else may be at risk,” LAX said in a statement.

— Two LAX workers have also tested positive for coronavirus. Both checked arriving passengers for signs of the coronavirus and worked at the same quarantine station.

Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in San Jose. (Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

San Jose

— Four Transportation Security Administration employees have tested positive, with the latest case confirmed Saturday. They were stationed at the security identification display doors. According to the TSA, the workers staffed X-ray machines, scanning luggage and performing pat-downs as needed.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

SFO

— An Alaska Airlines customer service employee tested positive, San Francisco International Airport reported Saturday. The worker was posted in Terminal 2, and officials said his last day at work was March 10.

“All employees and passengers should monitor their health and assess any symptoms that align with those of COVID-19: fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Before going to a doctor’s office or the medical clinic, call ahead and tell them about your symptoms and where you work. Avoid contact with others, and avoid traveling while sick,” SFO said in statement.

