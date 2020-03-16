Bay Area sees another spike in coronavirus cases

The Bay Area continued to see a growing number of cases of the coronavirus, with the Silicon Valley region reporting 114 cases and rising.

Santa Clara County has been the epicenter of the virus in California, with officials saying 52 of those cases were a result of community spread.

Officials in Santa Clara County and other counties have ordered an end to social gatherings.

“As the outbreak of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County continues to accelerate, our aggressive measures are designed to slow the spread of disease and protect critical healthcare system capacity and other essential services,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County public health officer, in a statement. “We recognize these actions will have a significant impact on the lives of our citizens, but we believe they are necessary to protect the well-being of our community.”

San Francisco reported 37 coronavirus infections; San Mateo County, 37; Contra Costa County, 29; Alameda County, 15.

The coronavirus in California has caused six deaths, with 335 confirmed cases.