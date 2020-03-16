Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Bay Area sees another spike in coronavirus cases

Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County public health director, speaks at a news conference.
Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County public health director, speaks at a February news conference in San Jose.
(Anda Chu / Associated Press)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Hannah Fry
March 16, 2020
10:44 AM
Share

The Bay Area continued to see a growing number of cases of the coronavirus, with the Silicon Valley region reporting 114 cases and rising.

Santa Clara County has been the epicenter of the virus in California, with officials saying 52 of those cases were a result of community spread.

Officials in Santa Clara County and other counties have ordered an end to social gatherings.

“As the outbreak of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County continues to accelerate, our aggressive measures are designed to slow the spread of disease and protect critical healthcare system capacity and other essential services,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County public health officer, in a statement. “We recognize these actions will have a significant impact on the lives of our citizens, but we believe they are necessary to protect the well-being of our community.”

Advertisement

San Francisco reported 37 coronavirus infections; San Mateo County, 37; Contra Costa County, 29; Alameda County, 15.

The coronavirus in California has caused six deaths, with 335 confirmed cases.

CaliforniaHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement