L.A. County courts to shut down for several days amid coronavirus spread

All Los Angeles County court proceedings will be suspended for the rest of the week as concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus continue to mount, according to an internal e-mail reviewed by The Times.

The message, sent late Monday to employees of the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, said all proceedings would be halted for three days as of Tuesday. The move was expected to be authorized by the California Supreme Court, and came as criminal justice officials continue to struggle with how the deadly illnesses spread will impact courthouses and jails.

In a separate e-mail, Kevin Brazile, the presiding judge of L.A. Superior Court, announced “a court closure, of each and every courthouse in our County, effective tomorrow, March 17, 2020.”

Representatives for the Superior Court and the district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Court officials announced the suspension of New York real estate scion Robert Durst’s murder trial over the weekend, and Brazile previously asked that new criminal and civil trials be put off for at least 30 days.

Judges in the nation’s largest trial court were also encouraged to shift toward telephonic proceedings to lower traffic in the region’s courthouses.

Statewide, courthouses have taken patchwork of measures to deal with the threat the virus poses to jurors and staff, ranging from trial delays to temporary building closures to excusing older jurors.

