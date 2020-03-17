Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Here is the latest list of L.A. communities with coronavirus cases

St. Jude Medical Center
People wait outside the emergency room at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton on Tuesday. Lighting equipment and a tent are erected to handle a potential increased patient load because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Colleen Shalby
March 17, 2020
5:36 PM
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department on Tuesday released a new list of coronavirus cases by communities.

It comes as the number of new cases rose by 50 and officials urged the public to follow restrictions designed to slow the spread.

Los Angeles County officials announced the closure of all bars, fitness centers and movie theaters, and directed restaurants to move to takeout only. The directive applies to all 88 cities and unincorporated regions of the county, including Los Angeles, which issued a similar directive Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made a similar announcement Monday evening, asking all California restaurants to close their doors to dine-in customers and that gyms, health clubs and movie theaters should also shutter their operations.

Here is the list:

  • Alhambra — 1
  • Altadena — 1
  • Arcadia — 1
  • Baldwin Hills —1
  • Beverly Hills — 1
  • Boyle Heights — 5
  • Brentwood —1
  • Carson — 1
  • Culver City — 2
  • Diamond Bar —- 2
  • Eagle Rock — 1
  • Encino — 5
  • Gardena — 1
  • Glendale — 3
  • Granada Hills — 3
  • Hollywood — 1
  • Hollywood Hills — 2
  • Inglewood — 1
  • Koreatown —1
  • La Mirada — 3
  • Long Beach — 5
  • Lynwood — 1
  • Manhattan Beach — 4
  • Mar Vista — 1
  • Melrose — 9
  • Monterey Park — 1
  • North Hollywood — 1
  • Northridge — 1
  • Pasadena — 2
  • Reseda — 1
  • San Dimas — 1
  • San Pedro — 1
  • Santa Clarita — 2
  • Santa Monica — 1
  • Sherman Oaks — 2
  • Silverlake — 1
  • South Pasadena — 1
  • Tarzana — 5
  • Torrance — 1
  • Venice — 2
  • West Adams — 1
  • West Hills — 3
  • West Hollywood — 8
  • West Vernon — 1
  • Westchester — 2
  • Woodland Hills — 2
  • Other City in Los Angeles County (City, less than 25,000) — 9
  • Los Angeles City (Neighborhood, less than 25,000) — 18
  • Still investigating — 19
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
