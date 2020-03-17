Here is the latest list of L.A. communities with coronavirus cases

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department on Tuesday released a new list of coronavirus cases by communities.

It comes as the number of new cases rose by 50 and officials urged the public to follow restrictions designed to slow the spread.

Los Angeles County officials announced the closure of all bars, fitness centers and movie theaters, and directed restaurants to move to takeout only. The directive applies to all 88 cities and unincorporated regions of the county, including Los Angeles, which issued a similar directive Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made a similar announcement Monday evening, asking all California restaurants to close their doors to dine-in customers and that gyms, health clubs and movie theaters should also shutter their operations.

Here is the list: