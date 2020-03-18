With three coronavirus deaths in area, Palm Springs issues shelter-in-place order

Faced with three coronavirus deaths in the Coachella Valley, Palm Springs has issued a shelter-in-place order in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.

The city in a press release said its order is modeled on the one in effect in San Francisco.

There have been 18 coronavirus cases confirmed in Riverside County.

Few details have been released about the victims, but officials have said there was an outbreak at a Rancho Mirage nursing facility.

“The disease curve must be flattened, and that’s why we’re already intervening as early as possible so that our vulnerable residents are protected,” Cameron Kaiser, Riverside’s County’s public health chief, said in a statement.

Here is the Palm Springs order:

Ordered to shelter in place: The public should stay at home as much as possible, with certain exceptions — such as to go to the supermarket, pick up prescriptions or go to the doctor; exercise, such as walking, running or hiking; and to check on relatives. There are exceptions for certain essential government and business functions.

Exceptions to the stay-at-home order:

To do things essential to health and safety of the household, including pets, like getting medical supplies, visiting a clinic or hospital, or obtaining supplies to work from home.

To obtain needed services or supplies, like buying groceries.

To engage in outdoor activities like walking, hiking, running, and taking the dog for a walk, while keeping six feet away from others.

To do work for essential businesses that are exempted from the order to shut down, as defined below.

To care for a family member or pet in another household.

To continue working for a healthcare operation, like a hospital, clinic, dentist’s office, pharmacy, pharmaceutical and biotech company, a healthcare facility, healthcare supplier, home healthcare service, mental health provider, veterinary office or other related services.

To continue working for construction projects needed for essential infrastructure, such as building housing, airport operations, and work on water, sewer, gas, electrical, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection, internet and telecom systems.

To continue working as first responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, court personnel, and law enforcement. Anyone needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public is exempt.

Gatherings: Gatherings are prohibited.

Ordered shut: All businesses, including bars, gyms and movie theaters, must cease operations.

Exceptions to the order to shut down: Essential businesses or firms that perform an essential government function can continue operating. They include:

Healthcare operations, including home health workers;

Essential infrastructure, including construction of housing and operation of public transportation and utilities;

Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores;

Businesses that provide necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals and shelter facilities;

Pharmacies, healthcare supply stores, and healthcare facilities;

Gas stations and auto repair facilities;

Banks;

Garbage collection;

Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses;

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;

Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers;

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods directly to residences;

Childcare facilities providing services that enable essential employees to go to work;

Roles required for any essential business to “maintain basic operations,” which include security, payroll, and similar activities.

Restaurants: May offer food only by delivery, pickup or drive-through.

Effective: March 18 to April 2.

Riverside County imposed its own rules from residents.

“We need to have a greater idea of the extent of the spread of COVID-19,” Kaiser said in the statement. “The more testing that is completed, the better the picture we have of what we are facing and what steps need to be taken to better protect the community.”