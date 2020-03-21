Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

UC Irvine reports coronavirus case; Orange County total rises to 78

UCI campus
The person living at UC Irvine who tested positive for COVID-19 is reportedly doing well.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
March 21, 2020
2:41 PM
UC Irvine announced that a non-student resident living in campus family housing tested positive for coronavirus but is in good condition.

“The risk to the general campus population remains low,” UCI said in a statement. “As testing becomes more available in the coming weeks, it is likely that we will become aware of additional positive cases within the UCI community.”

Orange County on Saturday and the total number of case rose from 65 to 78.

An Orange County firefighter at Station 4 In Irvine has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine,” officials said Friday. The Orange County Fire Authority has placed 24 other firefighters who associated with the sick firefighter into self-isolation.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
