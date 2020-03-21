UC Irvine reports coronavirus case; Orange County total rises to 78

UC Irvine announced that a non-student resident living in campus family housing tested positive for coronavirus but is in good condition.

“The risk to the general campus population remains low,” UCI said in a statement. “As testing becomes more available in the coming weeks, it is likely that we will become aware of additional positive cases within the UCI community.”

Orange County on Saturday and the total number of case rose from 65 to 78.

An Orange County firefighter at Station 4 In Irvine has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine,” officials said Friday. The Orange County Fire Authority has placed 24 other firefighters who associated with the sick firefighter into self-isolation.