A third LAPD officer tests positive for the coronavirus

A third Los Angeles police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus and was exhibiting symptoms inside an LAPD station for several days this week, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to The Times on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

The officer, who had recently returned from a vacation out of the country, was “coughing and sweating” during roll call in Central Division, which patrols areas that include downtown L.A., two of the officials said.

Despite protests from several officers in the station, the affected officer was allowed to work for at least two days this week, according to the officials. It was not immediately clear if the officer went out on calls or otherwise interacted with the public.

The officer was tested for the virus, and a positive result came back Saturday, according to three law enforcement officials. Additional officers who worked with the afflicted patrol officer are expected to be quarantined, officials said.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the LAPD could not immediately comment.

Two other LAPD employees — a supervisor in the Pacific Division and a high-ranking employee described as a “member of the senior staff” — have also tested positive for the illness, the LAPD has confirmed. Sources told The Times as many as 14 LAPD employees have been tested for the virus.

The department has now set up a plan for first-responder testing, they said.