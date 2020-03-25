The latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus infection cases

Los Angeles County now has recorded 11 deaths from the coronavirus.
The county confirmed an additional 128 cases of coronavirus infection Tuesday, pushing the county’s total to 662. Officials said 119 people have been hospitalized.
The Los Angeles Police Department said 11 officers have tested positive, two of them members of its senior command staff.
The coronavirus may have taken the life of a Lancaster teenager, possibly the nation’s first death of a person under 18 related to the virus.
L.A. County Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer called it “a devastating reminder that COVID-19 affects people of all ages.” But in a statement late Tuesday, public health officials noted that although “early tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation” besides COVID-19 for the death.
Here is a breakdown by community:
- Agoura Hills 3
- Alhambra 5
- Altadena 5
- Arcadia 4
- Athens 1
- Baldwin Hills 3
- Bellflower 3
- Beverly Hills 12
- Beverlywood 7
- Boyle Heights 5
- Brentwood 31
- Burbank 2
- Calabasas 4
- Canoga Park 2
- Canyon Country 1
- Carson 8
- Castaic 2
- Century City 6
- Century Palms/Cove 1
- Cerritos 2
- Claremont 1
- Cloverdale/Cochran 2
- Compton 1
- Covina 3
- Crestview 7
- Culver City 7
- Del Rey 3
- Diamond Bar 2
- Downey 1
- Downtown 3
- Duarte 1
- Eagle Rock 2
- East Hollywood 1
- East Los Angeles 3
- Echo Park 2
- El Segundo 2
- Encino 12
- Exposition Park 1
- Florence 1
- Gardena 1
- Glendale 10
- Glendora 1
- Granada Hills 5
- Hancock Park 7
- Harbor Gateway 1
- Harvard Heights 1
- Hawthorne 6
- Highland Park 1
- Hollywood 19
- Hollywood Hills 8
- Hyde Park 1
- Inglewood 5
- Koreatown 5
- La Canada Flintridge 2
- La Mirada 3
- La Puente 1
- La Verne 2
- Lake Balboa 2
- Lakewood 3
- Lancaster 8
- Lawndale 2
- Lincoln Heights 1
- Lomita 9
- Long Beach 21
- Los Feliz 2
- Lynwood 2
- Manhattan Beach 11
- Mar Vista 6
- Melrose 26
- Miracle Mile 7
- Monterey Park 3
- Mt. Washington 1
- North Hollywood 10
- Northridge 2
- Norwalk 1
- Pacific Palisades 9
- Palmdale 2
- Palms 6
- Paramount 2
- Park La Brea 8
- Pasadena 6
- Pico 1
- Pico Rivera 1
- Playa Vista 4
- Porter Ranch 1
- Rancho Palos Verdes 3
- Redondo Beach 7
- Reseda 4
- San Dimas 1
- San Fernando 2
- San Gabriel 1
- San Pedro 2
- Santa Clarita 7
- Santa Monica 16
- Santa Monica Mountains 2
- Sherman Oaks 10
- Silverlake 5
- South El Monte 1
- South Gate 1
- South Park 1
- South Pasadena 3
- South Whittier 2
- Stevenson Ranch 2
- Studio City 7
- Sun Valley 2
- Sunland 1
- Sylmar 1
- Tarzana 9
- Temple 1
- Torrance 5
- Tujunga 1
- University Park 1
- Valley Glen 9
- Van Nuys 4
- Venice 8
- Vermont Knolls 1
- Vermont Vista 3
- Vernon Central 1
- Walnut 1
- West Adams 3
- West Covina 1
- West Hills 4
- West Hollywood 31
- West Los Angeles 4
- West Vernon 4
- Westchester 3
- Westlake 1
- Westwood 6
- Whittier 3
- Wholesale District 1
- Willowbrook 1
- Wilmington 4
- Wilshire Center 1
- Winnetka 2
- Woodland Hills 8
- Under investigation 62