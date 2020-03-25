The latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus infection cases

Los Angeles County now has recorded 11 deaths from the coronavirus.

The county confirmed an additional 128 cases of coronavirus infection Tuesday, pushing the county’s total to 662. Officials said 119 people have been hospitalized.

The Los Angeles Police Department said 11 officers have tested positive, two of them members of its senior command staff.

The coronavirus may have taken the life of a Lancaster teenager, possibly the nation’s first death of a person under 18 related to the virus.

L.A. County Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer called it “a devastating reminder that COVID-19 affects people of all ages.” But in a statement late Tuesday, public health officials noted that although “early tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation” besides COVID-19 for the death.

Here is a breakdown by community: