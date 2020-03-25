Mayor of San Francisco fears city could face coronavirus crisis as big as New York’s

San Francisco leaders said Wednesday that it was “plausible” the city could face a crisis similar to that of New York City and fall short 1,500 ventilators and a 5,000 hospital beds.

“It is not even a question as to whether we will need more,” Mayor London Breed said during an hour-long news conference.

She called on the state and federal government for more assistance.

Breed also repeatedly asked the public to remain at home and engage in social-distancing.

Advertisement

If people fail to do that, she said, authorities may need to turn them or their sick relatives away from hospitals because of shortages, she said.

San Francisco now has confirmed 172 cases of the virus and one death. City officials who spoke at the news conference said social-distancing appears to be helping, but the number of cases rises every single day.

“Sadly, things are going to get worse,” Breed said.

The press conference appeared aimed at contradicting President Trump and others who contend the stay-home orders are excessive.

Advertisement

“i know there are people out there who will lead you to believe our efforts are too aggressive, but I cannot stress enough just how vital they are,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of health for San Francisco.

A day earlier, Breed used even stronger language in response to Trump.

“Why are we still listening to the president?” Breed said Tuesday on KGO-TV. “I mean, the fact is, we here in our city, throughout states in the United States of America, we have demonstrated, sadly, that we have had to jump into action and make this work without federal government support.”

Colfax said the city expects the initial virus surge to start within two weeks but he could not estimate how long it would last.

“It is plausible that we could have a scenario similar to what is playing out in New York this very day,” he said. “If that happens our surge capacity will be far exceeded.”

He said epidemiologists and infections disease experts have done modeling, and “a plausible” model suggests San Francisco could experience what New York City is now suffering.

If that happens,`` we will require federal and state assistance,” he said. “We cannot manage that alone.”

Advertisement

The city is has been ramping up for the crisis, securing new hospital beds, postponing elective surgeries and acquiring hotel rooms where infected people can isolate.