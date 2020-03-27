Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Coronavirus spotlight: Long Beach

Long Beach Airport
A couple waits for a ride at the Long Beach Airport, where the number of flights and passengers are down because of the coronavirus.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Luis Sinco
March 27, 2020
7:08 AM
As we all adjust to our new lives under the umbrella of the coronavirus, Los Angeles Times photographer Luis Sinco gives us a look at Long Beach.

The Pike in downtown Long Beach
The Pike in downtown Long Beach, a popular dining and entertainment area, is almost completely deserted.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Long Beach Boulevard in downtown Long Beach
Long Beach Boulevard in downtown Long Beach is almost completely deserted.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Long Beach Airport
Jetliners are reflected in the windows of the nearly deserted departure area of the Long Beach Airport.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Longfellow Elementary School in Long Beach
Mike Lynn uses exercise equipment at Longfellow Elementary School in Long Beach because his gym has been closed.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Pine Avenue in downtown Long Beach
Pine Avenue in downtown Long Beach, a popular dining and entertainment area, is almost completely deserted.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Residential high-rise building in downtown Long Beach
People barbecue on their balcony in a residential high-rise building in downtown Long Beach.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Cerritos Park in Long Beach
Kids ride bikes at Cerritos Park in Long Beach, which is largely deserted because of the coronavirus lockdown.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Children play on a deserted beach in downtown Long Beach
Children play on a deserted beach in downtown Long Beach.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Cruise ship along the shore in downtown Long Beach
A fisherman casts a line near an idle cruise ship along the shore in downtown Long Beach.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
The convention center in Long Beach
The Long Beach Convention Center.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A popular Long Beach taco restaurant
A popular taco restaurant in Long Beach.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
California
Luis Sinco
