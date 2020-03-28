Newsom gives Chief Justice broad powers during coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order Friday giving California’s chief justice broad powers, including the right to suspend laws during the coronavirus crisis.

California law is filled with deadlines, many to protect the rights of criminal defendants, public access requirements and rules about how legal matters should to be conducted.

Newsom’s order gives Chief Jusice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, appointed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the right to suspend these legal requirements during the pandemic.

With courts largely shut down, 1st Amendment groups have expressed concern that the pubic will be denied access to documents and proceedings conducted by telephone.

Criminal defense lawyers trying to get clients out of jail have complained they have no way to file documents because court clerks have locked their doors.

On Friday evening, Cantil-Sakauye issued her own order on how the state’s highest court will hold oral argument next month.

The order permits only 15 members of the media into its San Francisco courtroom. Journalists will be admitted on a first-come basis and will have to sit six feet apart.

The public will not be admitted but can watch proceedings online at the Judicial Branch website.

To meet social-distancing requirements, no more than five of the court’s seven justices will be seated on the bench. The other two will participate remotely.

Lawyers will make their arguments through video or telephone conference.

In another order, Cantil-Sakauye has extended legal deadlines for the Supreme Court by 30 days for matters that were to be decided March 20 to April 20. Normally, the court must decide a case within 90 days of oral argument.

The Judicial Council, headed by the chief justice, will meet by telephoneSaturday at noon. Those who wish can monitor the proceedings by phone.