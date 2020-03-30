California launches Health Corps, loosens rules for medical professionals amid coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an urgent call for healthcare workers to join the state in caring for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients while announcing an executive order to expand the services medical professionals can perform in their jobs.

Newsom said he believes the state can add 37,000 healthcare workers by asking recently retired providers, those in the process of getting a medical license in the state and students enrolled in medical or nursing schools to apply to the newly created California Health Corps.

Newsom’s message to anyone with healthcare experience was clear Monday: “We need you.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a similar effort calling on retired healthcare workers, medical students and mental health workers to sign up to help care for residents, with that initiative drawing 40,000 volunteers last week.

Advertisement

1 / 31 Security guard Marcos Ayala of East Los Angeles helps the Hermosa Beach Police Department in close off the Strand and two-mile stretch of Hermosa Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 31 The Strand and oceanfront of Hermosa Beach are closed in an effort to prevent crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 31 A couple watches as protesters drive by the Getty House, home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, in Hancock Park. Tenant advocates are demanding a total moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus crisis. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 31 A lending library had some additional useful items, including a roll of toilet paper and cans of beans and corn, in a Hermosa Beach neighborhood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 31 Shauna Jin of Los Angeles, with her dog, Bodhi, practices social distancing with John Kiss of Los Angeles at the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 31 A maintenance worker cleans the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. The park is closed to the public because of the coronavirus. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 31 Mong Noiboonsok, left, and Rena Chastan after a morning run have lunch at Crystal Springs Picnic area in Griffith Park. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 31 Manuel Acosta, a security officer with Los Angeles Recreation and Parks, informs two passersby that Lake Hollywood Park is open but the surrounding trails are not. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 31 Venice residents Emily Berry and Gavin Kelley take a break at Venice Beach. Berry, a cocktail waitress at Enterprise Fish Co., lost her job due to the coronavirus outbreak and Kelley, a manager at a performing arts school with a focus on music, said that he still has a job and that classes at the school will resume online this coming Monday. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 31 Israel Torres touches up a new sign at a closed store along the boardwalk in Venice Beach. The store is one of many now closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 11 / 31 The JW Marriott at L.A. Live is sharing a message of hope with red lights in 34 windows, creating a 19-story display on the hotel’s north side.

(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 12 / 31 A Playa del Rey beach is nearly empty after L.A. County announced the closure of all beaches and trails in an effort to reduce crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 13 / 31 The Manhattan Beach Pier is locked, and a city sign explains why in three repeated messages: “Lot closed,” “COVID-19” and “Social Distancing.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 31 Juan Diaz Jr., a lifelong Dodgers fan, prays that the season will start by May in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 15 / 31 Hayley, CEO and founder of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless on skid row amid the pandemic. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 16 / 31 A masked passenger on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 17 / 31 Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department wear protective gear while handing out coronavirus test kits at a parking lot on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 18 / 31 Dede Oneal waits for a coronavirus test at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 19 / 31 A man in a mask passes a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 20 / 31 The Westfield Topanga mall parking lot in Canoga Park is empty amid coronavirus closure rules. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 21 / 31 Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 22 / 31 Medical assistant Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, of Glendale, who is donating blood for her first time at L.A. Care Health Plan downtown. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 23 / 31 A bus plies a route on the empty streets of downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 24 / 31 The lights are on, but the Santa Monica Pier is closed. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 25 / 31 A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 26 / 31 With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD buses sit idle in Gardena. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 27 / 31 A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight in Tom Bradley International Terminal. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 28 / 31 Chandly Burres looks for items on the sidewalk at a deserted Venice Boardwalk. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 29 / 31 Denise Young looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a fourth-grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 30 / 31 Hollywood Boulevard is devoid of the usual crowds. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 31 / 31 Michael Ray, 11, plays before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Newsom said Monday he is hopeful that “with this effort we will see a surge of individuals” who can help in California.

“The next few weeks are going to be critical,” Newsom said.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s secretary of health and human services, said the state’s modeling suggests California will need 50,000 new hospital beds by mid-May.

Advertisement

“We project that we will need that towards the second half of the month of May,” Ghaly said. “So we are very busy trying to build towards that.”

Newsom declined to say how many people his administration believes are infected with the virus based on the state’s existing models.

“It’s a dynamic model and it’s radically different, I can assure you, than it was just four or five days ago,” Newsom said. “And if we had a model that I could more confidently say, based on all of these conditions and everything being static, then we would provide it to you, but I can assure you we are running those models in real time.”

The urgent need for healthcare workers comes as the death toll from the coronavirus in California rose to 133 and the number of confirmed cases surged to more than 6,400. Experts say the number of confirmed cases is expected to rise in the coming weeks, the result of the highly contagious nature of the virus as well as expanded testing efforts.

Between Friday and Monday, the number of California patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in intensive-care beds nearly tripled to 597 from 200. On Sunday, the U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy, which is docked at the Port of Los Angeles, began receiving patients who do not have COVID-19 in an effort to reduce the strain on hospitals treating those who do have the disease.

Newsom’s executive order allows the state Department of Consumer Affairs to waive licensing requirements and change the scope of practice of healthcare professions through June 30. The department is ordered to work with each licensing board to determine what those changes will look like. The few details available as to what scope of practice changes will be made left many unsure of the effect.

“Other states have issued more specific executive orders regarding extension of license expirations and expanded scope of practice for clinical staff,” said Joanne Spetz, an associate director of research at Healthforce Center at UC San Francisco, which produces supply and demand forecasts on registered nurses in the state. “Until we have more details on which specific requirements are waived by the state agencies, it’s hard to say how much of an impact the executive order will have.”

California was facing shortages of healthcare workers even before the pandemic, with the California Future Health Workforce Commission urging the state to invest in doctor training programs and grant nurse practitioners more autonomy.

Advertisement

The commission, created by healthcare, education and business leaders and co-chaired by UC President Janet Napolitano, wrote in a report last year that the state needs to invest $3 billion over the next decade to increase the number of nurses, doctors and in-home caregivers to meet the needs of the state’s aging baby boomer population. In addition, more than one-third of the state’s doctors and nurse practitioners are reaching retirement age.

Among the recommendations from the commission was allowing nurse practitioners to work independently of doctors. California is one of 28 states that require nurse practitioners to work under a doctor’s oversight, with previous legislative efforts to ease those restrictions failing amid concerns from the powerful doctor’s lobby, the California Medical Assn.

Newsom acknowledged the complicated history behind the scope of practice changes, particularly with nurse practitioners, and said the administration would provide “temporary flex in that space.”

He said that the state hopes to tap nursing school students to help with the crisis, but details about how that process would work were unclear.

Nursing schools across the state have pleaded for weeks with Newsom and the Board of Registered Nursing to change licensing requirements so that an estimated 10,000 nursing students could graduate in the coming months. California requires nursing students to spend most of their clinical education in hospitals providing supervised care for patients, but the coronavirus outbreak has caused hospitals to restrict access to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That meant thousands of nurses across the state were no longer able to complete hospital rotations required to graduate.

While the schools asked for graduation leniency, other states have already begun awarding temporary emergency licenses to nurses.

The Idaho Board of Nursing announced an apprentice program this month to move nursing students into hospitals and a temporary emergency license for students who are nearing graduation. The Texas Board of Nursing also relaxed its rules on how many hours nursing students must work in hospital training rotations.

On Monday, California nursing schools said they were left wondering what changes will ultimately be made to help their students.

Advertisement

“We applaud Governor Newsom’s efforts to add to the healthcare workforce and absolutely agree that time is of the essence in taking action against COVID-19,” said Dr. Robyn Nelson, the dean of nursing at West Coast University, in a statement. “This urgency is why we are left disappointed that there is still no clear pathway forward for the thousands of nursing students who can no longer move forward with their education.”