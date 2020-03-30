Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Hospitalizations spike as California tries to slow coronavirus spread

1/31
Security guard Marcos Ayala of East Los Angeles helps the Hermosa Beach Police Department in close off the Strand and two-mile stretch of Hermosa Beach.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
2/31
The Strand and oceanfront of Hermosa Beach are closed in an effort to prevent crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
3/31
A couple watches as protesters drive by the Getty House, home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, in Hancock Park. Tenant advocates are demanding a total moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus crisis.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
4/31
A lending library had some additional useful items, including a roll of toilet paper and cans of beans and corn, in a Hermosa Beach neighborhood.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
5/31
Shauna Jin of Los Angeles, with her dog, Bodhi, practices social distancing with John Kiss of Los Angeles at the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
6/31
A maintenance worker cleans the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. The park is closed to the public because of the coronavirus.   (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
7/31
Mong Noiboonsok, left, and Rena Chastan after a morning run have lunch at Crystal Springs Picnic area in Griffith Park.   (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
8/31
Manuel Acosta, a security officer with Los Angeles Recreation and Parks, informs two passersby that Lake Hollywood Park is open but the surrounding trails are not.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
9/31
Venice residents Emily Berry and Gavin Kelley take a break at Venice Beach. Berry, a cocktail waitress at Enterprise Fish Co., lost her job due to the coronavirus outbreak and Kelley, a manager at a performing arts school with a focus on music, said that he still has a job and that classes at the school will resume online this coming Monday.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
10/31
Israel Torres touches up a new sign at a closed store along the boardwalk in Venice Beach. The store is one of many now closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
11/31
The JW Marriott at L.A. Live is sharing a message of hope with red lights in 34 windows, creating a 19-story display on the hotel’s north side.
  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
12/31
A Playa del Rey beach is nearly empty after L.A. County announced the closure of all beaches and trails in an effort to reduce crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
13/31
The Manhattan Beach Pier is locked, and a city sign explains why in three repeated messages: “Lot closed,” “COVID-19” and “Social Distancing.”   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
14/31
Juan Diaz Jr., a lifelong Dodgers fan, prays that the season will start by May in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
15/31
Hayley, CEO and founder of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless on skid row amid the pandemic.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
16/31
A masked passenger on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
17/31
Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department wear protective gear while handing out coronavirus test kits at a parking lot on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
18/31
Dede Oneal waits for a coronavirus test at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
19/31
A man in a mask passes a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
20/31
The Westfield Topanga mall parking lot in Canoga Park is empty amid coronavirus closure rules.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
21/31
Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
22/31
Medical assistant Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, of Glendale, who is donating blood for her first time at L.A. Care Health Plan downtown.   (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
23/31
A bus plies a route on the empty streets of downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
24/31
The lights are on, but the Santa Monica Pier is closed.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
25/31
A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
26/31
With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD buses sit idle in Gardena.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
27/31
A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight in Tom Bradley International Terminal.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
28/31
Chandly Burres looks for items on the sidewalk at a deserted Venice Boardwalk.   (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
29/31
Denise Young looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a fourth-grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
30/31
Hollywood Boulevard is devoid of the usual crowds.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
31/31
Michael Ray, 11, plays before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Melody Gutierrez
Jack DolanMarisa GerberColleen Shalby
March 30, 2020
8:48 PM
Share

While Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an urgent call Monday for retired healthcare workers and students nearing graduation to join in caring for an expected surge of coronavirus patients, officials scrambled to contain a rash of outbreaks in nursing homes and find space for thousands of new hospital beds.

Authorities in Los Angeles County moved to isolate and quarantine patients at 11 assisted living facilities, up from just three on Friday. And nine employees and two patients tested positive at the 780-bed Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in San Francisco, prompting the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to send physicians and epidemiologists to manage a potentially devastating outbreak of COVID-19.

Los Angeles County officials listed seven additional deaths from the virus Monday, bring the total to 44. Six of the seven new victims were 65 or older; the other was between the ages of 41 and 65.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer tallied an additional 342 cases of the virus, bringing the total to 2,474 in the county, including people who recovered. She said more than 15,500 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in the county, with 12% showing positive.

To prevent the spread of the virus within its ranks, the Los Angeles Police Department announced it was taking officers’ temperatures as they arrived at shifts and sending anyone with a fever home. So far, 26 employees have tested positive.

“We are taking every step to ensure officers’ health,” Assistant Chief Horace Frank said.

Department roll calls are now conducted with officers spaced far apart, work spaces are frequently sanitized and officers are equipped with N-95 masks, gloves and goggles to use in the field.

Hospitals continue to be the battlefront most in need of reinforcements. Newsom announced an executive order to expand the services medical professionals can perform in their jobs. He said he believes the state can add 37,000 healthcare workers by asking recently retired providers, those in the process of getting a medical license in the state and students enrolled in medical or nursing schools to apply to the newly created California Health Corps.

Newsom’s message to anyone with healthcare experience was clear Monday: “We need you.”

The executive order allows the state Department of Consumer Affairs to waive licensing requirements and change the scope of practice of healthcare professions through June 30.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a similar effort last week calling on retired healthcare workers, medical students and mental health workers to sign up to help care for patients, with that initiative drawing 40,000 volunteers.

Newsom said Monday he is hopeful that “with this effort we will see a surge of individuals” who can help in California.

“Other states have issued more specific executive orders regarding extension of license expirations and expanded scope of practice for clinical staff,” said Joanne Spetz, an associate director of research at Healthforce Center at UC San Francisco, which produces supply and demand forecasts on registered nurses in the state. “Until we have more details on which specific requirements are waived by the state agencies, it’s hard to say how much of an impact the executive order will have.”

Over the past four days, the number of intensive care patients in the state has tripled — from 200 to 597 — and the number of hospitalizations has nearly doubled, from 746 to 1,432. The confirmed cases climbed to more than 6,400 and deaths to 142.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s secretary of health and human services, said modeling suggests the state will need 50,000 new hospital beds by mid-May.

“We project that we will need that towards the second half of the month of May,” Ghaly said. “So we are very busy trying to build towards that.”

Newsom said the Army Corps of Engineers is looking at several sites to house 50,000 new beds.

On Sunday, the Navy hospital ship Mercy, which is docked at the Port of Los Angeles, began receiving patients who do not have COVID-19 in an effort to reduce the strain on hospitals treating those who do have the virus.

In San Mateo County, the National Guard was preparing to set up medical cots and equipment at the San Mateo Event Center. The federal treatment site will be able to house 250 patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

“The latest projections estimate that a medical surge could push the hospitals in our county to capacity and we’ll need another location to house patients requiring particular levels of care,” County Manager Mike Callagy said. “We can’t just wait to see if this will happen.”

The catastrophic potential is already showing itself in nursing homes, where COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring with terrifying speed across the country.

One of the first hot spots in the U.S. was at the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., where two-thirds of the residents and 47 workers fell ill, and 37 people died.

Los Angeles County released the names of all 11 care homes with outbreaks, including Kensington Assisted Living in Redondo Beach, Alameda Care Center in Burbank and Silverado Beverly Place in Los Angeles. The county defines an outbreak as three or more cases involving residents or staff at a facility.

The county’s Department of Public Health was also investigating reports of at least one suspected coronavirus infection at seven additional nursing homes as of Monday afternoon.

One concern for nursing home administrators and physicians is guidance from federal and some state regulators to accept new residents and those returning from hospitals without proof that they are virus-free.

Families with loved ones in nursing homes should seriously consider pulling them out if it’s at all feasible to care for them at home, said Charlene Harrington, professor emeritus at UC San Francisco’s School of Nursing.

“The risk of exposure is so overwhelming,” said Harrington, who has studied nursing homes since the 1980s. “It’s a terrible concern.”

Times staff writes Joe Mozingo, Harriet Ryan, Richard Winton, Hannah Fry, Alex Wiggleworth, Taryn Luna, Jaclyn Cosgrove and Laura Newberry contributed to this report.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Melody Gutierrez
Melody Gutierrez covers state government and politics in Sacramento for the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Dolan
Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A winner of several national investigative reporting awards, he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2001 for a series revealing the doctors with the worst disciplinary histories in the country, using records the federal government sought to keep secret. He began his newspaper career at the Hartford Courant in Connecticut, where he grew up, and worked at the Miami Herald before coming to The Times.
Marisa Gerber
Marisa Gerber is a narrative writer at the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in 2012 and has written about criminal justice, immigration and gentrification. She grew up in Nogales, Ariz.
Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
