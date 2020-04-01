Beverly Hills police find 192 rolls of toilet paper inside stolen SUV

It wasn’t a pot of gold, but something perhaps more valuable in this era of coronavirus.

Beverly Hills police pulled over a stolen sports utility vehicle and found 192 rolls of toilet paper inside. Police arrested the driver but said it was unclear whether the toilet paper was stolen or where it came from.

“The driver was arrested for several charges — unrelated to the toilet paper,” said Beverly Hills Police Lt. Elizabeth Albanese.

Toilet paper has been in short supply due to supermarket hoarding in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, the department quipped: “Gives ‘They saw me rollin’...’ a whole new meaning.”