Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Beverly Hills police find 192 rolls of toilet paper inside stolen SUV

An SUV with the trunk open and stuff spilling out
Toilet paper found inside stolen SUV
(Beverly Hills police)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
April 1, 2020
2:56 PM
Share

It wasn’t a pot of gold, but something perhaps more valuable in this era of coronavirus.

Beverly Hills police pulled over a stolen sports utility vehicle and found 192 rolls of toilet paper inside. Police arrested the driver but said it was unclear whether the toilet paper was stolen or where it came from.

“The driver was arrested for several charges — unrelated to the toilet paper,” said Beverly Hills Police Lt. Elizabeth Albanese.

Toilet paper has been in short supply due to supermarket hoarding in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

On Twitter, the department quipped: “Gives ‘They saw me rollin’...’ a whole new meaning.”

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Richard Winton
Follow Us
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement