California

Earthquake: 3.5 quake shakes near Tehachapi, Calif.

The location of a magnitude 3.5 earthquake Friday evening near Tehachapi, Calif.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Quakebot
April 3, 2020
11:02 PM
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Friday evening at 8:17 p.m. Pacific time six miles from Tehachapi, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 13 miles from Rosamond, 19 miles from Lancaster, 20 miles from Arvin and 21 miles from California City.

Weak to light shaking was reported around Lancaster and Palmdale, and in the San Fernando Valley.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 0.5 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

CaliforniaEarthquakes
Quakebot
Quakebot is a software application developed by The Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is currently run by Casey Miller, a journalist on The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.
