Earthquake: 4.9 quake strikes near Palm Springs

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was reported Friday evening at 6:53 p.m. Pacific time eight miles from Palm Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 13 miles from Palm Desert, 13 miles from La Quinta, 15 miles from Rancho Mirage and 18 miles from Cathedral City.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

