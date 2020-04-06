This is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases continued to increase rapidly on Sunday in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced 15 additional deaths and 663 new cases, bringing the county’s totals to 132 deaths and 5,950 cases.

Of the fatalities reported Sunday, 10 were patients older than 65, and 11 had underlying health conditions, officials said. One person was younger than 40. Two of the deaths already had been reported by the city of Pasadena, which has its own health department.

There have now been nearly 1,400 coronavirus infections recorded in L.A. County over the last 48 hours as the number of people tested has risen to 31,000. Officials in Long Beach, which also has its own health department, reported 15 new cases Sunday, for a total of 213.

Here is the latest list of coronavirus cases by community. For the latest, go to The Times coronavirus tracker.

Long Beach 213

Melrose 140

Glendale 129

Santa Clarita 102

Hollywood 96

North Hollywood 91

Torrance 86

West Hollywood 83

Carson 83

Burbank 70

Inglewood 69

Santa Monica 68

Downey 68

Beverly Hills 65

Redondo Beach 64

Sylmar 61

Pasadena 58

Sherman Oaks 56

Silver Lake 55

South Gate 52

Lancaster 51

Brentwood 49

Norwalk 49

Woodland Hills 47

Manhattan Beach 46

East Los Angeles 44

Palms 41

Encino 39

Hollywood Hills 39

Hawthorne 39

Reseda 38

Hancock Park 38

Boyle Heights 37

Tarzana 37

Palmdale 37

Lynwood 37

Van Nuys 36

Unincorporated Florence-Firestone 35

Compton 34

Panorama City 33

Bellflower 32

Canoga Park 32

Koreatown 32

Pico Rivera 31

Westlake 31

Valley Village 30

Glassell Park 30

Gardena 30

Pacoima 30

Lakewood 29

Winnetka 29

West Los Angeles 29

Florence-Firestone 28

Rancho Palos Verdes 28

Exposition Park 28

West Vernon 27

Westwood 27

Del Rey 27

Granada Hills 27

Huntington Park 26

San Pedro 26

Culver City 26

Carthay 26

Pacific Palisades 26

Mar Vista 25

Lake Balboa 25

Venice 25

Altadena 25

Beverly Crest 25

Chatsworth 24

Central 24

Pomona 24

Temple-Beaudry 24

Westchester 24

Wilshire Center 23

Paramount 23

Palos Verdes Estates 23

Northridge 23

Century City 23

Whittier 23

Crestview 23

North Hills 22

South Park 22

Athens-Westmont 22

Mid-city 21

Alhambra 21

Pico-Union 21

Valley Glen 21

Porter Ranch 21

Eagle Rock 21

Vernon Central 21

Studio City 21

West Adams 21

South Carthay 20

Bell 20

Cerritos 20

Calabasas 20

Baldwin Hills 20

West Carson 20

Los Feliz 19

Harbor City 19

Highland Park 19

Downtown 19

Wilmington 19

Harbor Gateway 18

El Monte 18

El Sereno 18

Covina 18

Agoura Hills 18

West Hills 18

Sun Valley 18

Bel-Air 18

Leimert Park 17

Hacienda Heights 17

Hermosa Beach 17

Miracle Mile 17

Montebello 17

Beverlywood 17

Century Palms/Cove 17

University Park 16

Little Armenia 16

Little Bangladesh 16

East Hollywood 16

Harvard Park 16

Cudahy 15

Arleta 15

Maywood 15

Lennox 15

La Mirada 15

South Whittier 15

Monterey Park 15

Watts 15

Glendora 14

Arcadia 14

Vermont Vista 14

La Canada Flintridge 14

Hyde Park 14

Lawndale 13

Sunland 13

Azusa 13

Adams-Normandie 13

La Puente 12

West Covina 12

Mission Hills 12

Diamond Bar 12

Country Club Park 12

View Park/Windsor Hills 12

Willowbrook 12

Vermont Knolls 12

Bell Gardens 12

Wholesale District 12

Victoria Park 11

Lincoln Heights 11

Monrovia 11

Green Meadows 10

Ladera Heights 10

Cloverdale/Cochran 10

Cheviot Hills 10

Covina 10

San Gabriel 10

Tujunga 10

Lakeview Terrace 10

South Pasadena 10

Baldwin Park 10

Harvard Heights 9

Temple City 9

Echo Park 9

San Dimas 9

Crenshaw District 9

Lomita 9

San Fernando 9

Rowland Heights 8

Playa Vista 8

Malibu 8

Historic Filipinotown 8

Mt. Washington 8

Rolling Hills Estates 8

Rosemead 8

West Whittier/Los Nietos 8

Walnut 8

Park La Brea 8

Canyon Country 8

El Segundo 7

Gramercy Place 7

Walnut Park 7

Stevenson Ranch 7

Rancho Park 7

La Verne 7

Vermont Square 6

Marina Peninsula 6

Atwater Village 6

East Rancho Dominguez 6

Toluca Lake 6

Valinda 6

Claremont 5

Lafayette Square 5

Castaic 5

Marina del Rey 5

Thai Town 5

San Marino 5

Elysian Park 5

South San Gabriel 5

Santa Monica Mountains 5

Shadow Hills 5

La Crescenta-Montrose 5

Valencia 1-4

Unincorporated West LA 1-4

Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

St. Elmo Village 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

Signal Hill 1-4

Sierra Madre 1-4

Saugus 1-4

Santa Fe Springs 1-4

Santa Catalina Island 1-4

Rosewood 1-4

Rolling Hills 1-4

Reynier Village 1-4

Reseda Ranch 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

Acton 1-4

Quartz Hill 1-4

Playa Del Rey 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

Northeast San Gabriel 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4

North Whittier 1-4

Monrovia 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4

Manchester Square 1-4

Longwood 1-4

Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

Lake Manor 1-4

Lake Los Angeles 1-4

La Verne 1-4

La Rambla 1-4

Jefferson Park 1-4

Industry 1-4

Hawthorne 1-4

Hawaiian Gardens 1-4

Whittier 1-4

Figueroa Park Square 1-4

Westlake Village 1-4

Faircrest Heights 1-4

Elysian Valley 1-4

El Camino Village 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

East La Mirada 1-4

Duarte 1-4

West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Del Aire 1-4

West Puente Valley 1-4

Covina (Charter Oak) 1-4

Chinatown 1-4

Cadillac-Corning 1-4

West Antelope Valley 1-4

Bassett 1-4

Azusa 1-4

Athens Village 1-4

Artesia 1-4

Alsace 1-4

View Heights 1-4

Agua Dulce 1-4

Rancho Dominguez 1-4