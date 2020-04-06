This is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases continued to increase rapidly on Sunday in Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced 15 additional deaths and 663 new cases, bringing the county’s totals to 132 deaths and 5,950 cases.
Of the fatalities reported Sunday, 10 were patients older than 65, and 11 had underlying health conditions, officials said. One person was younger than 40. Two of the deaths already had been reported by the city of Pasadena, which has its own health department.
There have now been nearly 1,400 coronavirus infections recorded in L.A. County over the last 48 hours as the number of people tested has risen to 31,000. Officials in Long Beach, which also has its own health department, reported 15 new cases Sunday, for a total of 213.
Here is the latest list of coronavirus cases by community. For the latest, go to The Times coronavirus tracker.
Long Beach 213
Melrose 140
Glendale 129
Santa Clarita 102
Hollywood 96
North Hollywood 91
Torrance 86
West Hollywood 83
Carson 83
Burbank 70
Inglewood 69
Santa Monica 68
Downey 68
Beverly Hills 65
Redondo Beach 64
Sylmar 61
Pasadena 58
Sherman Oaks 56
Silver Lake 55
South Gate 52
Lancaster 51
Brentwood 49
Norwalk 49
Woodland Hills 47
Manhattan Beach 46
East Los Angeles 44
Palms 41
Encino 39
Hollywood Hills 39
Hawthorne 39
Reseda 38
Hancock Park 38
Boyle Heights 37
Tarzana 37
Palmdale 37
Lynwood 37
Van Nuys 36
Unincorporated Florence-Firestone 35
Compton 34
Panorama City 33
Bellflower 32
Canoga Park 32
Koreatown 32
Pico Rivera 31
Westlake 31
Valley Village 30
Glassell Park 30
Gardena 30
Pacoima 30
Lakewood 29
Winnetka 29
West Los Angeles 29
Florence-Firestone 28
Rancho Palos Verdes 28
Exposition Park 28
West Vernon 27
Westwood 27
Del Rey 27
Granada Hills 27
Huntington Park 26
San Pedro 26
Culver City 26
Carthay 26
Pacific Palisades 26
Mar Vista 25
Lake Balboa 25
Venice 25
Altadena 25
Beverly Crest 25
Chatsworth 24
Central 24
Pomona 24
Temple-Beaudry 24
Westchester 24
Wilshire Center 23
Paramount 23
Palos Verdes Estates 23
Northridge 23
Century City 23
Whittier 23
Crestview 23
North Hills 22
South Park 22
Athens-Westmont 22
Mid-city 21
Alhambra 21
Pico-Union 21
Valley Glen 21
Porter Ranch 21
Eagle Rock 21
Vernon Central 21
Studio City 21
West Adams 21
South Carthay 20
Bell 20
Cerritos 20
Calabasas 20
Baldwin Hills 20
West Carson 20
Los Feliz 19
Harbor City 19
Highland Park 19
Downtown 19
Wilmington 19
Harbor Gateway 18
El Monte 18
El Sereno 18
Covina 18
Agoura Hills 18
West Hills 18
Sun Valley 18
Bel-Air 18
Leimert Park 17
Hacienda Heights 17
Hermosa Beach 17
Miracle Mile 17
Montebello 17
Beverlywood 17
Century Palms/Cove 17
University Park 16
Little Armenia 16
Little Bangladesh 16
East Hollywood 16
Harvard Park 16
Cudahy 15
Arleta 15
Maywood 15
Lennox 15
La Mirada 15
South Whittier 15
Monterey Park 15
Watts 15
Glendora 14
Arcadia 14
Vermont Vista 14
La Canada Flintridge 14
Hyde Park 14
Lawndale 13
Sunland 13
Azusa 13
Adams-Normandie 13
La Puente 12
West Covina 12
Mission Hills 12
Diamond Bar 12
Country Club Park 12
View Park/Windsor Hills 12
Willowbrook 12
Vermont Knolls 12
Bell Gardens 12
Wholesale District 12
Victoria Park 11
Lincoln Heights 11
Monrovia 11
Green Meadows 10
Ladera Heights 10
Cloverdale/Cochran 10
Cheviot Hills 10
Covina 10
San Gabriel 10
Tujunga 10
Lakeview Terrace 10
South Pasadena 10
Baldwin Park 10
Harvard Heights 9
Temple City 9
Echo Park 9
San Dimas 9
Crenshaw District 9
Lomita 9
San Fernando 9
Rowland Heights 8
Playa Vista 8
Malibu 8
Historic Filipinotown 8
Mt. Washington 8
Rolling Hills Estates 8
Rosemead 8
West Whittier/Los Nietos 8
Walnut 8
Park La Brea 8
Canyon Country 8
El Segundo 7
Gramercy Place 7
Walnut Park 7
Stevenson Ranch 7
Rancho Park 7
La Verne 7
Vermont Square 6
Marina Peninsula 6
Atwater Village 6
East Rancho Dominguez 6
Toluca Lake 6
Valinda 6
Claremont 5
Lafayette Square 5
Castaic 5
Marina del Rey 5
Thai Town 5
San Marino 5
Elysian Park 5
South San Gabriel 5
Santa Monica Mountains 5
Shadow Hills 5
La Crescenta-Montrose 5
Valencia 1-4
Unincorporated West LA 1-4
Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4
Sun Village 1-4
St. Elmo Village 1-4
South El Monte 1-4
Signal Hill 1-4
Sierra Madre 1-4
Saugus 1-4
Santa Fe Springs 1-4
Santa Catalina Island 1-4
Rosewood 1-4
Rolling Hills 1-4
Reynier Village 1-4
Reseda Ranch 1-4
Regent Square 1-4
Acton 1-4
Quartz Hill 1-4
Playa Del Rey 1-4
Palisades Highlands 1-4
Northeast San Gabriel 1-4
Wiseburn 1-4
North Whittier 1-4
Monrovia 1-4
Mandeville Canyon 1-4
Manchester Square 1-4
Longwood 1-4
Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4
Little Tokyo 1-4
Lake Manor 1-4
Lake Los Angeles 1-4
La Verne 1-4
La Rambla 1-4
Jefferson Park 1-4
Industry 1-4
Hawthorne 1-4
Hawaiian Gardens 1-4
Whittier 1-4
Figueroa Park Square 1-4
Westlake Village 1-4
Faircrest Heights 1-4
Elysian Valley 1-4
El Camino Village 1-4
East Whittier 1-4
East La Mirada 1-4
Duarte 1-4
West Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Del Aire 1-4
West Puente Valley 1-4
Covina (Charter Oak) 1-4
Chinatown 1-4
Cadillac-Corning 1-4
West Antelope Valley 1-4
Bassett 1-4
Azusa 1-4
Athens Village 1-4
Artesia 1-4
Alsace 1-4
View Heights 1-4
Agua Dulce 1-4
Rancho Dominguez 1-4