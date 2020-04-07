Here’s the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County continues to see a gradual increase in coronavirus infections, as its overall case count hit 931 Tuesday.

Along with 50 new cases, health officials also confirmed the county’s 15th coronavirus-related death.

Countywide, 129 people are currently hospitalized. Of those, 75 are in intensive care.

To date, 11,307 people have been tested for COVID-19 countywide — up 818 from Monday.

Advertisement

“Please stay home as much as possible, wash your hands regularly and, while face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing or frequent hand-washing, wearing some kind of face covering could provide additional benefit when you absolutely must leave home for essential activities,” county Supervisor Andrew Do said Monday.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 8

18-24 — 82

25-34 — 146

35-44 — 140

45-64 — 376

65+ — 179

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 4

65+ — 8

Advertisement

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 10

Anaheim — 95

Brea — 4

Buena Park — 30

Costa Mesa — 21

Cypress — 22

Dana Point — 11

Fountain Valley — 14

Fullerton — 21

Garden Grove — 24

Huntington Beach — 67

Irvine — 82

La Habra — 17

La Palma — 10

Ladera Ranch — 8

Laguna Beach — 34

Laguna Hills — 9

Laguna Niguel — 21

Lake Forest — 14

Mission Viejo — 23

Newport Beach — 75

Orange — 32

Placentia — 21

Rancho Santa Margarita — 7

San Clemente — 40

San Juan Capistrano — 17

Santa Ana — 65

Seal Beach — 3

Stanton — 2

Trabuco Canyon — 5

Tustin — 17

Westminster — 14

Yorba Linda — 28

Other — 20

Unknown — 48

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas and cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.