Due to coronavirus restrictions, Hollywood Burbank Airport to use just one terminal

Hollywood Burbank Airport is consolidating operations to a single terminal as travelers hit pause on their plans and stay at home because of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement made on Twitter on Tuesday evening, airport officials said all departures and arrivals will now take place from Terminal A beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

Ticket-counter and baggage services, as well as security screenings, have also been moved to Terminal A as part of the effort, according to a statement from airport officials. Signs will be posted outside Terminal B directing passengers to the open terminal.

Effective Friday, April 10, 6:00 p.m., ALL arrivals and departures, ticket counter and baggage services, along with TSA security screenings will take place at TERMINAL A.



Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. — Hollywood Burbank ✈️ (@fly_BUR) April 8, 2020

Airport spokeswoman Lucy Burghdorf said in a statement that Hollywood Burbank will implement further changes as necessary during the pandemic.

Although it’s usually more peaceful than larger airports like Los Angeles International, Hollywood Burbank has increasingly become a ghost town as the virus continues its spread across the country.

All seven airlines that fly out of Burbank have seen either the number of reservations go down since the beginning of March or have plans to cut back on the number of flights being offered until the crisis is over, according to previous reports.

Dwindling passenger numbers also have prompted airport officials to close two parking lots and valet service.

The airport has also stepped up its hygiene efforts, placing hand sanitizer dispensers at nearly every open corner and walkway of the facility. Janitors have also started spraying down seats in waiting areas with disinfectant rather than wiping them down by hand.

Increased safety protocols were also implemented for all employees at the airport after a ground-support crew member tested positive last month for the virus that causes COVID-19.

