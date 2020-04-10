Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rain will linger another day as downtown L.A. sets record

Reyna Salazar uses a plastic bag overhead to stay dry in Los Angeles as a late season weather system rolls through the Southland.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Portraits of customers at a barber shop seem to keep an eye on the weather as a man with an umbrella walks past during a late season storm moving through the San Fernando Valley in Pacoima.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Steve and Miriam Miller walk around Lake Balboa Beilenson Park in the San Fernando Valley as a late season weather system rolls through the Southland.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A woman with an umbrella walks across Laurel Canyon Blvd. as vehicles speed through a flooded intersection in Pacoima.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
A storm passes through the Southland on Monday, April 6, 2020.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
A runner works out under storm clouds at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Los Angeles, one of the few state parks that is still open to the public.   (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A pedestrian takes cover from the rain in downtown Los Angeles.  (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
A bus driver and a pedestrian wear protective masks on a rainy day in downtown Los Angeles.  (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain in downtown Los Angeles.  (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
A pedestrian and a dog take cover from the rain in downtown Los Angeles during a late-season storm.  (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
A person runs around Echo Park Lake after a rainstorm in Los Angeles.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters and others work to locate a person stuck in a storm drain at a golf course in the Lakewood area.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
April 10, 2020
8:03 AM
A cold storm that’s been lingering over Southern California for most of the week will continue to drop rain and mountain snow on the area for another day, forecasters say.

Showers are expected to fall over Los Angeles and portions of Ventura counties for most of Friday, lasting until the evening at the latest, according to the National Weather Service. Heavier rain is forecast for Orange and San Diego counties, where a flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, where several inches of snow are expected to fall into the evening.

The storm first moved in over Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties early Monday morning.

Such a long period of rain this time of year “is rare but not unheard of,” said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“We’ll probably get this wet of a storm in April maybe once every 10 years or so,” he said.

Friday marked the sixth day in a row that rain fell on downtown Los Angeles, breaking a record for the number of consecutive days of rain in April that was set in 1983, when downtown L.A. recorded five consecutive days of precipitation.

Other areas also set rainfall total records Thursday, with .82 inches falling at Long Beach Airport, breaking a record of .78 inches set in 1958, and 1.08 inches recorded in Sandberg, surpassing the previous record of .42 inches set in 1958.

U.S. Drought Monitor data released Thursday show that less of California is abnormally dry, and more of the state is drought-free, particularly in Southern California.

Things are expected to clear up for the weekend, though some drizzle or light rain is possible Sunday because of a deep marine layer, the Weather Service said.

A warming trend is forecast for next week, with temperatures expected to reach well into the 70s by as early as Tuesday.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
