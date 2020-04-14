Social distancing in a classroom? Newsom suggests major changes when schools reopen

Although campuses are likely to reopen in the fall, the school day may unfold in starkly different ways, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, suggesting staggered start times, “reconfigured” classrooms that allow for social distancing and some continuance of online learning.

The governor said that physical distancing and other precautions against transmission of the coronavirus could remain in place for a lengthy period at schools after stay-at-home orders are lifted and California begins to gradually reopen.

School district leaders will need to begin considering a host of safety measures, he said.

“Can you stagger the times that our students come in so you can appropriate yourself differently within the existing physical environment — by reducing physical contact if possible, reducing the congregate meal, dressing issues related to PE and recess?” Newsom said. “Those are the kinds of things — those are the kind of conversations we’re all going to be having over the course of the next number of weeks and the next number of months.”

“We need to get our kids back to school,” he added. “I need to get my kids back to school. We need to get our kids educated.”

Such precautionary measures would have a profound impact on the experience of school for the state’s 6.1 million students in kindergarten through 12th grade as well as for students attending college. Since early to mid March, virtually all schooling in California has become “distance learning,” typically involving students and teachers interacting online.

The biggest concern has centered on the effect of the altered learning environment for students who lack computers, adequate broadband or suitable study conditions at home. Many school districts are loaning out computers and arranging for internet access. Los Angeles Unified is spending $100 million on computers and broadband hot spots for its students — 80% are members of low-income households.

On Monday, L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner announced that campuses in the state’s largest school system would not reopen for the remainder of the school year. He added that campus closures would extend through summer, even as the district continues online learning without interruption. District officials also said Monday that no student would receive a failing grade for spring classes.

Beutner said Tuesday that it’s difficult to predict what schooling will look like in the fall because there are so many unknowns.

“The science continues to evolve and it changes — while maybe not by the day, almost by the day,” Beutner said. “And my hope is we’ll know a lot more about testing and treatments and contact tracing and things like that in the weeks, maybe months to come. And as we know more, we’ll be able to be more prescriptive and more detailed as to what our plans will be for reopening.”

Moving into planning for the fall, school systems have a potential logistics nightmare on their hands, said UC Berkeley education professor Bruce Fuller.

“Go slow,” Fuller suggested. “Invite 15 kids into a classroom with two adults. Use parent volunteers. Start with preschools and elementary schools. Younger children are more likely to conform to social distancing. Randomly test children and teachers each week to guard against a return of coronavirus among teachers, adults.”

Fuller said that reopening preschools might be a priority because they are smaller in size and their availability would allow parents to return to work.

The challenge of a reimagined schooling experience will come at a difficult time, said Robin Lake, director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education at the University of Washington.

School districts could face steep budget cuts even as they are trying to help students recover from an almost inevitable learning loss or delay caused by the campus shutdowns and the transition to online learning, she said.

“If there’s ever been a time for innovation, it is now, and for kind of getting over worries about traditional boundaries,” Lake said.

Former L.A. school board member Caprice Young sees opportunity in the moment.

“Let’s create more individualized instruction that is not based on the old factory model,” said Young, who has spent most of the last two decades working with privately managed charter schools. She provided her analysis before hearing the governor’s remarks.

“Students should progress from grade to grade based on their competency in the subject matter, not how much time their seat has been in the seat. Some students learn best in small groups; others with one-on-one tutoring or through experimentation,” she said. “Some will still thrive in a classroom model, or completely independently. Older students may not need to be on campus all day every day, preferring a more university-like model.”

“Let’s not go back,” she said.