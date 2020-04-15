Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

On the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

Healthcare workers
Nurses Linda Isidienu, left, and Michael Manriquez watch as Tiffany Matthews, a respiratory therapist, cares for an intubated COVID-19 patient diagnosed inside a negative-pressure isolation room at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
By Paul Sisson
April 15, 2020
3:40 PM
San Diego — 
RN Sarah Barrile cares for a patient with COVID-19 symptoms
RN Sarah Barrile cares for a patient with COVID-19 symptoms who has been placed on a ventilator Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

From doctors and nurses to technicians and maintenance workers, many healthcare workers are finding themselves learning to do long-familiar jobs in new ways as they battle COVID-19.

In emergency rooms and intensive care units, frontline workers have a universal observation: Caring for COVID-19 patients safely takes extreme levels of coordination. A reporter and photographer got a close look at those efforts April 10 when Sharp HealthCare, San Diego’s largest health system, granted access to two of its main locations, Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Whether turning sedated patients in ICU beds, collecting samples from newly arrived emergency patients for testing, or monitoring blood oxygen levels at the bedside, no one works without significant backup. Workers who enter patient rooms are under the watchful gaze of colleagues on the unit. Emergency workers used to moving quickly from patient to patient have had to learn to slow down as they put on and take off layer after layer of protective equipment.

It’s not, says registered nurse and infection preventionist Cindy Stuart, just about the work of doctors and nurses. Though those two categories of healthcare worker tend to get most of the attention, the cast of characters in this particular drama is much broader.

“None of this could be achieved without so many, our respiratory department, our lab workers, our support staff, engineering, IT, I mean everybody,” Stuart said. “This could not happen without the entire multidisciplinary team. When I hear that phrase ‘healthcare heroes,’ I know people think doctors and nurses, but it’s so much more than that.”

Nurse cares for patient
Wearing personal protective equipment, nurse April Bandi cares for a patient with possible COVID-19 symptoms inside a negative-pressure isolation room Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Nurse checks patient’s vital signs
Nurse Arnold Garcia checks Michael Weiss’ vital signs after he was admitted with possible COVID-19 symptoms at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Nurse helps doctor put on personal protective equipment
Dr. Keith Yablonicky, center, gets help from nurse Jennifer Livengood putting on his personal protective equipment as they treat patients with possible COVID-19 symptoms at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Nurses disinfect personal protective equipment
Nurse Sarah Barrile, left, gets help from nurse Brittney Grayson disinfecting her personal protective equipment after caring for a patient with COVID-19 symptoms who has been placed on a mechanical ventilator.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Nurses monitor patients’ details
Nurses check details of emergency department patients as they treat patients who have been brought in with possible COVID-19 symptoms at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
THE CORONAVIRUS SURGE IN SAN DIEGO
Nurse Arnold Garcia, center, gets help from a colleague in decontaminating and disinfecting his personal protective equipment after treating a patient with possible COVID-19 symptoms at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
EMTs unload a patient
EMTs unload a patient who has possible COVID-19 symptoms at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Nurses performs a N95 fit test
Nurses performs a N95 fit test and wear a qualitative test hood for a scent test at the new ICU wing at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
RN Sarah Barrile cares for a patient
RN Sarah Barrile cares for a patient with COVID-19 symptoms who has been placed on a ventilator at Sharp Memorial.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
RNs Shauna Stanfill, left, and Arnold Garcia
RNs Shauna Stanfill, left, and Arnold Garcia care for Michael Weiss at Sharp Chula Vista.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
RN Linda Isidienu displays her worn-out face visor
RN Linda Isidienu displays her worn-out face visor that has been dinged and cleaned repeatedly, as medical staff preserve PPE supplies and work around the clock with intubated patients diagnosed with COVID-19 at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Nurses help nurses
Nurses work around the clock to aid fellow nurses working inside the negative-pressure isolation room where patients with possible COVID-19 symptoms are placed at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
RN Linda Isidienu cares for an intubated patient
RN Linda Isidienu cares for an intubated patient at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A nurse gets help putting on her personal protective equipment at Sharp Chula Vista.
A nurse gets help putting on her personal protective equipment at Sharp Chula Vista.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
RN Reyna Gomez, left, communicates with Norah Pena and John Stanley
RN Reyna Gomez, left, communicates with Norah Pena and John Stanley, who are caring for a COVID-19 patient inside a negative-pressure isolation room at Sharp Chula Vista.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
RN Michael Manriquez, RN Linda Isidienu and Tiffany Matthews, a respiratory therapist
From left, RN Michael Manriquez, RN Linda Isidienu and Tiffany Matthews, a respiratory therapist, carefully reposition an intubated patient att Sharp Chula Vista.
(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
CaliforniaScienceCoronavirus Pandemic
Paul Sisson
