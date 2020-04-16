Trump expected to ease coronavirus social distancing guidelines for some states

President Trump is expected to loosen guidelines on social distancing in some parts of the country Thursday in a controversial effort to begin reviving the shuttered economy in states that have relatively few COVID-19 patients.

Grim new evidence of the economic tailspin came as the Labor Department reported more than 5.2 million new jobless claims last week, bringing the total to more than more than 22 million in a month — essentially wiping out employment gains since the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

Despite Trump’s claims this week of “total” authority over states, he cannot order mayors and governors to end the stay-at-home restrictions that forced shops, restaurants, offices and nonessential services to close in most of the country.

But new White House guidelines could pave the way for authorities to lift or ease some of those restrictions over the next few weeks, especially in rural, Republican-led states that have seen fewer infections.

Advertisement

Any effort to lift stay-at-home orders is likely to face pushback from public health authorities, who warn that too little testing is underway to let people safely return to schools and work without risking a deadly new outbreak.

Authorities in New York and nearby states, the epicenter of the country’s outbreak, as well as states in the mid-Atlantic region, plan to keep restrictions in place for several weeks at least. California also has banded together with Oregon and Washington to set their own pace.

“We’ll be opening some states much sooner than others,” Trump said Wednesday, saying some could ease restrictions before May 1, when current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing are set to expire.

Advertisement

The president scheduled conference calls with members of the House of Representatives and the Senate on Thursday morning, followed by calls with governors in the afternoon. He is expected to publicly announce the new guidelines at a White House briefing.

Nearly 27,000 Americans have died so far of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins Medical University. Nearly 630,000 Americans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.

After intending to run for reelection on the strength of the U.S. economy, Trump has been desperate to get people back to work and to see the stock market bounce back. After weeks of insisting governors should take the lead in dealing with supply shortages and other problems, he recently began to assert that he would take charge — and take credit — for reopening the economy.

“I’m going to have to make a decision, and I only hope to God that it’s the right decision,” Trump said Friday. “But I would say without question it’s the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

Advertisement

He has brushed off warnings from public health experts that the country needs to increase testing for the coronavirus to ensure additional outbreaks can be quickly isolated to prevent another wave of infections.

Vehicles lined the streets of Lansing, the state capital of Michigan, on Wednesday to protest social distancing restrictions. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

On Tuesday, Trump said he had recruited scores of bankers, corporate chiefs, healthcare executives, labor leaders and others for what the White House called Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups, saying he intended to seek their advice on the path forward.

But the effort, which included several conference calls Wednesday, appeared to be window dressing. Many of the participants did not know they were included until Trump read their names aloud in the Rose Garden on Tuesday.

Advertisement

A person familiar with one of the conference calls said business leaders warned the president that expanded testing was needed before Americans could safely return to work, but the message was largely drowned out by Trump’s determination to solicit praise from the participants.

“It was a joke. It was a complete farce,” said the person, who was not authorized to discuss the call. “It was not a serious conversation.”

The lack of preparation for the calls started another round of finger pointing in the White House among some of the entities involved, which included the Treasury, the National Economic Council and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner’s team, which has inserted itself into many aspects of the government’s response to the pandemic.

James P. Hoffa, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has 1.4 million members, participated in one of the calls and expressed his disappointment afterward.

Advertisement

“Until we can ensure worker safety, we cannot put our members and workers at further risk by opening the economy up too soon,” he said in a statement. “It’s important that we listen to the medical professionals to ensure that the health and safety of workers and their families is our first priority.”

But Trump faces pressure to ease the lockdown from some conservative economists, business leaders and media figures, and signs of a backlash appeared in some areas.

Tight restrictions in Michigan, which has suffered the third-highest death toll, drew protests outside state government buildings in Lansing, the capital.

Advertisement

Some protesters brought rifles, wore Trump paraphernalia or brandished Confederate flags. Although many stayed in their cars while causing gridlock in the streets, others crowded together on the sidewalks in defiance of social distancing rules.

The White House has chosen dozens of lawmakers to advise the president on next steps. The group’s broad political representation — mostly moderate Democrats and Republicans, along with several conservatives and progressives — could help provide expansive political cover for plans to reopen the economy.

“Though we continue to share obvious and pronounced disagreements, the task at hand is too important for partisanship,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont), one of the members selected.

Times staff writers Noah Bierman, Eli Stokols and Jennifer Haberkorn contributed to this report.