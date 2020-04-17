Uncertainty and job losses grow as coronavirus outbreak leaves millions stuck at home

Because of the colossal impact that the coronavirus outbreak has had on the U.S. economy, less than half of Los Angeles County residents — 45% compared with 61% in mid-March — still hold a job, a decline of 16 percentage points, or an estimated 1.3 million jobs, according to findings from a national survey released Friday.

The survey also suggests that 25.5 million jobs have been potentially lost across the U.S. since mid-March, and that people of color, especially black Americans, are more likely to have lost their jobs since mid-March.

Nationally, 15% of white people said they had lost their jobs, while 18% of Latinos and 21% of black people reported job losses.

But a significant majority of job losses, 67% nationally, were reported as temporary layoffs. Angelenos reported similar experiences.

“Under normal circumstances losing a job without access to benefits would be bad enough, but in the current situation, chances of finding a new job are likely to be close to nonexistent,” Arie Kapteyn, director of the USC Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research, which administers the tracking survey, said in a statement. “These changes are nothing less than catastrophic for those affected.”

The Understanding Coronavirus in America Study, led by the USC Dornsife Center, has been surveying a panel of nearly 5,500 adults in the United States about their perceptions and attitudes regarding the coronavirus outbreak and how it’s affecting their lives since mid-March.

The latest survey was conducted from April 1 to April 14 and compares findings from a similar survey from March 10 to March 31, two time periods that reflect immense change in California and the United States as policymakers grappled with how to address the outbreak with limited information and significant consequences.

1 / 81 UC Irvine Medical Center health care workers return their gratitude as about 25 Orange County first responders vehicles participate in a drive-by parade of gratitude as they battle COVID-19 at the hospital. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 81 Billy Budd, 55, of Hollywood, walks along Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood with a protective face covering against the coronavirus. Budd is a scenic artist for movies and television who is currently out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 81 Stuart Reyes and his sister, Stephanie, sell masks for $5 each at 3000 block of West Century Boulevard in Inglewood. Stuart said he is selling masks to support his mother. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 81 A jogger runs on a closed trail past dozens of pieces of caution tape, torn off by hikers and mountain bikers at El Escorpion Canyon Park on Saturday in West Hills. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 81 Alex Herron and nurse Mercy Pineda at a blood drive sponsored by USC athletics and the American Red Cross at USC’s Galen Center. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 81 A couple and their dog enjoy an afternoon on the coast in spite of parking restrictions on Saturday in Point Mugu. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 81 Los Angeles City Hall displays blue lights to show support for healthcare workers and first responders. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 81 After being indoors for several days because of rainy weather and coronavirus stay-at-home orders, Olivia Jacobs, 4, and her mom, Cia Jacobs, enjoy a warm and sunny afternoon making chalk drawings on the sidewalk in front of their home in West Hills. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 81 An Oceanview Plaza security guard sports a whimsical mask while on patrol. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 81 Jacob De Wilde, left, and Lesli Lytle load a car with food during a food distribution organized to mark Good Friday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 81 As a late season storm continues to make its way across the Southland, a young basketball player dribbles along an alley through an Elysian Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 12 / 81 People are silhouetted in a window of an apartment building in Hollywood, where a stay-at-home order remains in effect to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 81 The Wilshire Grand Center display blue lights and a heart to show support for health care workers and first responders. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 14 / 81 Women wear masks as they stroll along Highland Avenue in Hollywood. Wearing masks while outdoors now is mandatory in the city of Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 81 Pascacio DaVinci uses two campers as housing and storage for his artwork. He has been a street vendor in South L.A. for more than 20 years. “If it’s my time to die, it’s my time to die,” he said. “Mask or no mask, it won’t matter.” (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 81 Patients are removed from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after 39 tested positive for the coronavirus and nursing staff was not showing up to work. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 81 A man drops off his self-administered coronavirus test in a blue bin at a drive-up test site at the Veterans Administration Parking Lot 15 outside of Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 81 A mural and quote by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. overlooks a new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 81 A specimen is turned in at the new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 81 Hippie Kitchen in Los Angeles hands out food, water and toiletries to homeless people and residents of skid row. Additionally, masks were offered to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 81 Nurses pose for a fun photo between breaks in drive-through public testing for the coronavirus at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 81 Security guard Carlos Reyes wears a protective mask and gloves while patrolling the nearly empty Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 81 Fountain Valley police responded to MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center amid reports of a possible shooter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 24 / 81 Anthony Antonio, left, buys a mask along Prairie Avenue in Hawthorne. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 81 A man wearing a mask walks along Anaheim Street in Long Beach. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced an order requiring all residents to wear a face covering when visiting the majority of essential businesses, in hopes that it will protect workers and slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 26 / 81 A woman shows her notice from her doctor that allows her to obtain a test for coronavirus at a new drive-up testing site in a parking lot at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 27 / 81 LAPD clears people from using the skate park at Venice Beach during the coronavirus stay-at-home order in Venice Beach. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 28 / 81 The sun sets as a lonely figure cycling up the 1st Street bridge toward Boyle Heights. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 29 / 81 “I miss going out. We do whatever we can do now, to stay active,” says Alejandro Flores, 17, who hits a baseball into the wide open field in Boyle Heights during his family’s walk outside. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 30 / 81 Matthew Huff, left, who has lived in Los Angeles for 10 years and works as a personal trainer and rideshare driver, works out with his friend Cuauhtli, last name not given, at a park in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 31 / 81 Wearing gloves and a mask, Robyn Freeman of Orange County prays after taking Communion on Sunday at the Godspeak Calvary Church in Newbury Park. Communion was given at the church using social distancing and other precautions. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 32 / 81 RMG, a business that normally supplies the Fashion District with cleaning supplies and toilet paper, is now offering those supplies to anyone who needs them during the coronavirus pandemic. Pedro Bermudez offers some of the supplies to a motorist. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times) 33 / 81 McDonald’s employees and supporters strike outside a McDonald’s in Crenshaw demanding the company cover healthcare costs of any worker or immediate family member who gets sick from COVID-19. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 34 / 81 A person who wishes to remain anonymous strikes from her car to support McDonald’s employees who are demanding the company cover healthcare costs of any worker or immediate family member who gets sick from COVID-19 in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 35 / 81 June Gilmore, of Laguna Woods, uses a loud speaker and sign as her husband, Brian Gilmore, honks his horn while joining mostly Laguna Woods seniors protesting after learning nearby Ayres Hotel will be used to treat homeless COVID-19 patients. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 36 / 81 A man dressed as Superman advertises face masks along Washington Boulevard in Marina del Rey. When asked why he was out there and for his true identity he responded with a stern “no” and walked away. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has requested all residents wear makeshift masks in public. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 37 / 81 Cassidy Roosen, with Beach Cities Health District, holds up a sign that says, “We’re All in This Together,” while waiting to direct cars at a drive-through, appointment-only coronavirus testing location at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 38 / 81 Spyder Surfboards store owner Dennis Jarvis, right, and his son Luke work on building skateboards as part of their “drive-through” skateboard building at their flagship store in Hermosa Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 39 / 81 On Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz, Greg Barris, in cowboy hat, picks up fresh produce he ordered through County Line Harvest, a local vegetable farm. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 40 / 81 Chantael Duke, 32, sits on the steps off of Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz. She lost her two jobs due to coronavirus closures. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 41 / 81 Juliann Hartman, center, and her husband, Butch, wave signs they created to cheer up people on Calabasas Road in Calabasas during the pandemic. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 42 / 81 Grace Carter, 15, of Riverside, practices a dance routine at home after dance classes and school were canceled. She has to use the Zoom app on her iPhone to practice with her dance group."It’s hard. My bedroom is a smaller space. I miss all my friends at the studio,” Grace said. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 43 / 81 A man works from his home in Long Beach. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 44 / 81 A San Bernardino County healthcare worker takes a sample at a coronavirus drive-through testing site at the county fairgrounds in Victorville. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 45 / 81 A Metro general service employee disinfects a bench in Boyle Heights. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 46 / 81 Vendors sell masks along San Pedro Street in the garment district of Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 47 / 81 A runner jogs past the Pottery Barn in Pasadena. Some businesses in the area have boarded up their stores. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 48 / 81 Raquel Lezama and daughter Monica Ramos collect meals for the family at Manual Arts High School. Lezama was laid off from her $17.76-an-hour job at a Beverly Hills hotel. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 49 / 81 Homeless artist Matteo defends his work against removal by the Los Angeles Sanitation Department and police in Venice. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 50 / 81 A medical staff member enters Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa after 51 residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 51 / 81 The Iron City Tavern in San Pedro tries an incentive to lure takeout customers. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 52 / 81 Healthcare workers gather outside UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center to call for further action from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 53 / 81 Kristen Edgerle of Victorville collects information from a blood donor before drawing blood at The Richard Nixon Presidential Library blood drive during the coronavirus pandemic in Yorba Linda. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) 54 / 81 Jonathan Sanchez, manager of Choppy’s Produce Company at the LA Wholesale Produce Market, stands with an excess of inventory in the wake of the coronavirus Covid19 shutdown as LA’s produce wholesalers are seeing their business decline over 80%. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 55 / 81 A woman has the sidewalk all to herself while walking along California St. in downtown Ventura. Foot traffic is very light as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 56 / 81 Shauna Jin of Los Angeles, with her dog, Bodhi, practices social distancing with John Kiss of Los Angeles at the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 57 / 81 A lending library had some additional useful items, including a roll of toilet paper and cans of beans and corn, in a Hermosa Beach neighborhood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 58 / 81 Protesters drive by the Getty House, the home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, in Hancock Park. Tenant advocates are demanding a total moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus crisis. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 59 / 81 The Strand and oceanfront of Hermosa Beach are closed in an effort to prevent crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 60 / 81 Venice residents Emily Berry and Gavin Kelley take a break at Venice Beach. Berry, a cocktail waitress at Enterprise Fish Co., lost her job due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Kelley, a manager at a performing arts school with a focus on music, said that he still has a job and that classes at the school will resume online this coming Monday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 61 / 81 The JW Marriott at L.A. Live is sharing a message of hope with red lights in 34 windows, creating a 19-story display on the hotel’s north side. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 62 / 81 The Manhattan Beach Pier is locked, and a city sign explains why in three repeated messages: “Lot closed,” “COVID-19” and “Social Distancing.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 63 / 81 Juan Diaz Jr., a lifelong Dodgers fan, prays that the season will start by May in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 64 / 81 Hayley, CEO and founder of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless on skid row amid the pandemic. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 65 / 81 A masked passenger on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 66 / 81 Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department wear protective gear while handing out coronavirus test kits at a parking lot on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 67 / 81 Dede Oneal waits for a coronavirus test at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 68 / 81 A man in a mask passes a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 69 / 81 Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 70 / 81 Medical assistant Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, of Glendale, who is donating blood for her first time at L.A. Care Health Plan downtown. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 71 / 81 A bus plies a route on the empty streets of downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 72 / 81 The lights are on, but the Santa Monica Pier is closed. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 73 / 81 A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 74 / 81 With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD buses sit idle in Gardena. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 75 / 81 A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight in Tom Bradley International Terminal. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 76 / 81 Denise Young looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a fourth-grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 77 / 81 Hollywood Boulevard is devoid of the usual crowds. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 78 / 81 Michael Ray, 11, plays before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 79 / 81 A metro bus driver wears a face mask while driving the route along Soto Street, Los Angeles. Life around Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. and Soto St. has slow down as California officials extended stay-at-home orders into May and residents entered Easter weekend with unprecedented limits on their movements. Most of the people are adhering to the orders by mayor to wear masks while out running errands. Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 80 / 81 Life around Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. and Soto St. has slow down as California officials extended stay-at-home orders into May and residents entered Easter weekend with unprecedented limits on their movements. Most of the people are adhering to the orders by mayor to wear masks while out running errands. Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 81 / 81 A face mask seller in colorful dress appears to be part of a mural behind a bus stop on Soto Street on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. Life around Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. and Soto St. has slow down as California officials extended stay-at-home orders into May and residents entered Easter weekend with unprecedented limits on their movements. Most of the people are adhering to the orders by mayor to wear masks while out running errands. Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

The researchers have a representative sample of the United States and a representative sample of L.A. County.

“Because our panel members fill out questions in the Understanding Coronavirus in America tracking survey on a daily basis, we are able to pick up any changes in behavior or attitudes that may occur as a result of the pandemic,” Jill Darling, survey director for the Understanding America Study online panel that provides the sample for the tracking survey, said in a statement. “Since the same people respond to each wave of the survey, we can detect real shifts in the impact the pandemic is having on people’s financial and personal lives.”

The researchers found that some of the most pronounced changes over the two time periods came in how Americans are actually heeding the warnings of public health officials and taking personal responsibility in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Ninety percent of Americans now avoid public spaces, according to the survey results, up 57 percentage points since March. In L.A. County, 94% are doing so, compared with 69% previously.

A high percentage of respondents, 86%, reported avoiding restaurants, up 46 percentage points since March.

And many more people, both across the United States and in L.A. County, are wearing masks or other types of face coverings. Whereas only 10% of Americans wore face coverings in March, now 48% report doing so. In L.A. County, the figure soared from 18% to 77%.

It’s an increase that makes sense and is likely to be encouraging news for public officials who have continued to stress the importance of a largely self-enforced effort.

Since the first wave of surveys, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a mandatory face covering order April 7 for anyone visiting most essential businesses, and the county’s facial covering order went into effect Wednesday. Many other municipalities and counties across the state and country have followed suit.

Some of the motivation to protect oneself has likely been, in part, from fear. In California, almost 30,000 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus and nearly 1,000 people have died.

Although people with no more than a high school education believe they’re less likely to contract the virus than those with some college education, they believe they’re more likely to die from it if they are infected, the researchers found.

Nationally, people estimate they have a 25% chance of dying from the virus if they are infected, up from 15% in the earlier survey period in March.

Overall, Americans estimate a 28% chance of contracting COVID-19 within the next three months, up from 21% previously. The percentages were similar for Angelenos.

Unsurprisingly, the proportion of L.A. County residents suffering from psychological distress rose 12 percentage points to 48%.

The survey results also give a glimpse into how people are behaving and feeling about their financial stability amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Whereas the only disruption some Angelenos have faced has primarily been a switch to working from home, some of the survey participants reported much more dire financial situations. Across the country and county, more people are fearing losing their jobs and running out of money.

In L.A. County, people estimated their chances of running out of money within the next three months at 33%, and those who are currently employed estimated their chances of losing their jobs at 22%. Nationally, those measures were 22% and 15%, respectively.

The researchers found that Latinos are least confident about their job security.

But since mid-March, black Americans reported the steepest increase in their chances of running out of money, from a 23% likelihood to a 32% likelihood.