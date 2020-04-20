Here is the latest tally of coronavirus cases in each L.A. County community

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County topped 12,000 this weekend.

Officials reported 24 deaths related to COVID-19 and 334 cases of the coronavirus Sunday, marking its lowest single-day increase in fatalities in over a week.

Of the people who died, 16 were over the age of 65, four were 41-65 and three were 18-40. Twenty-three had underlying health conditions, officials said.

A total of 3,196 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,163 were in intensive care units, as of Saturday, officials said Sunday. Both of those numbers declined slightly from the day before, when 3,221 people were hospitalized and 1,173 were in ICUs.

Here are coronavirus cases confirmed in L.A. County communities:

Long Beach 457

Glendale 332

Melrose 239

Pasadena 215

Santa Clarita 201

Torrance 194

North Hollywood 164

Inglewood 157

Carson 151

Palmdale 149

Sylmar 147

South Gate 136

Burbank 134

East Los Angeles 132

Hollywood 131

Downey 126

Van Nuys 124

Lancaster 120

Santa Monica 115

Westlake 114

West Hollywood 110

Canoga Park 108

Norwalk 105

Gardena 102

Lynwood 101

Reseda 99

West Vernon 97

Hawthorne 94

Panorama City 94

Pico-Union 91

Compton 91

Silver Lake 89

Sherman Oaks 89

Redondo Beach 85

Unincorporated - Florence-Firestone 85

Woodland Hills 84

Pico Rivera 81

Beverly Hills 80

Pacoima 80

Bell 80

Northridge 79

San Pedro 76

Boyle Heights 73

Palms 73

Montebello 73

Glassell Park 72

Pomona 72

Koreatown 71

East Hollywood 69

Exposition Park 69

Winnetka 67

Temple-Beaudry 67

Whittier 66

Paramount 66

Bellflower 66

Little Armenia 63

Wilshire Center 63

North Hills 62

Granada Hills 61

Encino 60

West Adams 60

Central 59

West Covina 59

Vernon Central 59

Manhattan Beach 58

Covina 58

Brentwood 58

Huntington Park 58

Florence-Firestone 56

Sun Valley 55

Bell Gardens 54

Hancock Park 54

South Park 53

Eagle Rock 52

El Monte 52

El Sereno 51

Tarzana 51

Hollywood Hills 50

Athens-Westmont 49

Wilmington 49

Lakewood 48

Carthay 48

Crestview 47

Highland Park 47

Rancho Palos Verdes 47

Valley Village 46

Lake Balboa 45

Chatsworth 44

Altadena 44

Alhambra 44

Westchester 44

Valley Glen 44

Little Bangladesh 42

Arleta 42

Harvard Park 42

Baldwin Park 41

West Los Angeles 40

Baldwin Hills 40

Sunland 40

Watts 40

Monterey Park 39

Mar Vista 39

Harbor Gateway 39

Del Rey 38

Cerritos 38

Westwood 38

Culver City 38

Mission Hills 37

South Whittier 37

Venice 37

Palos Verdes Estates 36

Maywood 36

Porter Ranch 36

Century Palms/Cove 36

Lawndale 36

Hacienda Heights 35

University Park 35

Vermont Vista 35

San Fernando 34

Wholesale District 34

Pacific Palisades 33

West Carson 32

La Mirada 32

Country Club Park 32

Downtown 31

Hyde Park 31

Glendora 31

Duarte 30

Harvard Heights 29

West Hills 29

Arcadia 28

Crenshaw District 28

Beverly Crest 28

Historic Filipinotown 28

South Pasadena 28

Century City 27

Lomita 27

Walnut Park 27

Lincoln Heights 27

Mid-City 27

Cudahy 27

Rowland Heights 26

La Canada Flintridge 26

Harbor City 26

Leimert Park 25

Calabasas 25

Willowbrook 25

Miracle Mile 24

Studio City 24

Tujunga 24

Agoura Hills 24

Temple City 24

Diamond Bar 23

Beverlywood 23

Malibu 23

Bel-Air 23

Green Meadows 23

Vermont Knolls 23

Los Feliz 22

La Puente 22

Azusa 22

South Carthay 21

Vermont Square 21

Lennox 21

Lakeview Terrace 21

Victoria Park 20

San Dimas 20

Monrovia 20

Hermosa Beach 19

West Whittier/Los Nietos 19

View Park/Windsor Hills 18

Mt. Washington 17

San Gabriel 16

Rosemead 16

Adams-Normandie 16

Gramercy Place 15

Quartz Hill 15

Ladera Heights 15

Canyon Country 15

Walnut 15

Valinda 15

Claremont 15

El Segundo 14

Bassett 14

Unincorporated - Covina 14

Cloverdale/Cochran 13

Santa Fe Springs 13

Figueroa Park Square 13

La Crescenta-Montrose 13

Stevenson Ranch 13

Cheviot Hills 12

Rolling Hills Estates 12

East Rancho Dominguez 12

Playa Vista 12

Echo Park 11

Park La Brea 11

Thai Town 11

La Verne 11

Atwater Village 11

Alsace 11

Athens Village 10

Elysian Valley 10

Artesia 10

Castaic 10

Covina (Charter Oak) 9

Cadillac-Corning 9

Reseda Ranch 9

Rancho Park 8

Rancho Dominguez 8

Marina Peninsula 8

Lafayette Square 8

San Marino 8

San Jose Hills 8

Lake Los Angeles 8

Unincorporated - Azusa 7

Shadow Hills 7

Santa Monica Mountains 7

South San Gabriel 7

Northeast San Gabriel 7

Toluca Lake 7

Marina del Rey 7

East La Mirada 6

Westlake Village 6

Hawaiian Gardens 6

West Puente Valley 6

Reynier Village 6

Elysian Park 6

Wellington Square 6

Commerce 6

Del Aire 6

Jefferson Park 5

Unincorporated - Monrovia 5

View Heights 5

La Rambla 5

Longwood 5

Signal Hill 5

Avocado Heights 5

Acton 5

Sierra Madre 1-4

San Clemente Island 1-4

Harbor Pines 1-4

South Antelope Valley 1-4

Roosevelt 1-4

South Edwards 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

Franklin Canyon 1-4

Rolling Hills 1-4

Faircrest Heights 1-4

Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1-4

Exposition 1-4

Southeast Antelope Valley 1-4

St. Elmo Village 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

La Habra Heights 1-4

San Pasqual 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

Elizabeth Lake 1-4

Sunrise Village 1-4

Sycamore Square 1-4

Industry 1-4

El Camino Village 1-4

Playa del Rey 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

Placerita Canyon 1-4

Lake Hughes 1-4

Toluca Terrace 1-4

Toluca Woods 1-4

Pellissier Village 1-4

East Pasadena 1-4

Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4

Unincorporated - Angeles National Forest 1-4

Unincorporated - Arcadia 1-4

Pearblossom/Llano 1-4

Unincorporated - Bradbury 1-4

Unincorporated - Cerritos 1-4

Unincorporated - Claremont 1-4

Lake Manor 1-4

Unincorporated - Del Rey 1-4

Unincorporated - Duarte 1-4

Unincorporated - El Monte 1-4

East Lancaster 1-4

Unincorporated - Glendora 1-4

Unincorporated - Harbor Gateway 1-4

San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 1-4

Unincorporated - La Habra Heights 1-4

Unincorporated - La Verne 1-4

Unincorporated - Lakewood 1-4

Unincorporated - Lynwood 1-4

Unincorporated - Miracle Mile 1-4

Sand Canyon 1-4

Unincorporated - Palmdale 1-4

Unincorporated - Pomona 1-4

Unincorporated - South El Monte 1-4

Unincorporated - Walnut 1-4

Unincorporated - West LA 1-4

Unincorporated - Whittier 1-4

Universal City 1-4

University Hills 1-4

Santa Catalina Island 1-4

Val Verde 1-4

Valencia 1-4

Leona Valley 1-4

East Covina 1-4

Desert View Highlands 1-4

Del Sur 1-4

Hidden Hills 1-4

Palos Verdes Peninsula 1-4

Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

Vernon 1-4

Littlerock 1-4

Chinatown 1-4

Hi Vista 1-4

Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

Charter Oak 1-4

Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4

Rosewood/East Gardena 1-4

Llano 1-4

West Antelope Valley 1-4

Saugus 1-4

West Chatsworth 1-4

Brookside 1-4

Bradbury 1-4

Bouquet Canyon 1-4

Manchester Square 1-4

Saugus/Canyon Country 1-4

West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Bandini Islands 1-4

Rosewood 1-4

Avalon 1-4

Westfield/Academy Hills 1-4

Westhills 1-4

North Whittier 1-4

Irwindale 1-4

North Lancaster 1-4

White Fence Farms 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4

Whittier Narrows 1-4

Angelino Heights 1-4

Angeles National Forest 1-4

Anaverde 1-4

Newhall 1-4

Agua Dulce 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4

Unincorporated - Hawthorne 1-4