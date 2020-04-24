Here’s when stay-at-home orders are expiring in each of California’s 58 counties

While all Californians are currently living under a statewide stay-at-home order implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak, some counties have also crafted additional or more-targeted local regulations aimed at stemming the disease’s spread.

The county-level orders vary, as do their expiration dates. Some of the measures are in place until a specified date, others until further notice.

Generally, local health officials can issue guidance that’s stricter, but not more lenient, than the state’s.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in California, some communities are itching to open things back up and allow residents to resume some semblance of pre-pandemic activity.

Others, though, warn that relaxing too many restrictions too quickly could lead to a spike in infections.

Here’s the latest information for how long stay-at-home orders are currently in effect for each of California’s 58 counties:

Alameda County: In effect through May 3.

Alpine County: Unspecified. The county is exploring “a phased rational relaxation of the physical distancing measures, which we have taken based on data,” according to an April 17 update, and “will have more definitive information and decisions in the coming weeks.”

Amador County: In effect through April 30.

Butte County: The county’s Public Health Department is following the state’s stay-at-home order, which does not have a set end date.

Calaveras County: Unspecified. The stay-at-home order will remain in place until the state’s “is rescinded, unless it is extended, terminated or modified” by the county health officer before then.

Colusa County: In effect through May 8.

Contra Costa County: In effect through May 3.

Del Norte County: Unspecified. The county public health officer has directed “all citizens, organizations and establishments [to] follow orders and guidance related to COVID-19 as established by federal government and state of California public health authorities.”

El Dorado County: In effect through April 30.

Fresno County: The county Department of Public Health’s website references the state order, which does not have a set end date. The city of Fresno has its own order, which is in effect through May 6.

Glenn County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Humboldt County: Effective until rescinded.

Imperial County: Effective until rescinded.

Inyo County: Effective until rescinded.

Kern County: In effect until further notice.

Kings County: In effect until further notice.

Lake County: A recently modified order is in effect through June 1.

Lassen County: The county COVID-19 website references the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Los Angeles County: The county’s “Safer at Home” order will be in place through at least May 15.

Madera County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Marin County: In effect through May 3.

Mariposa County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Mendocino County: A recently revised order is in effect until May 10.

Merced County: In effect until it is rescinded, superseded or amended.

Modoc County: The county’s COVID-19 website links to the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Mono County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Monterey County: In effect through May 3.

Napa County: A recently revised order is in effect until otherwise amended or rescinded.

Nevada County: In effect until rescinded.

Orange County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Placer County: In effect through May 1.

Plumas County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Riverside County: In effect through April 30.

Sacramento County: In effect through May 1.

San Benito County: In effect until May 3.

San Bernardino County: In effect until rescinded.

San Diego County: In effect until April 30.

San Francisco: In effect through May 3.

San Joaquin County: In effect until rescinded.

San Luis Obispo County: In effect until May 16.

San Mateo County: In effect through May 3.

Santa Barbara County: In place until further notice.

Santa Clara County: In effect through May 3.

Santa Cruz County: In effect until May 3.

Shasta County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Sierra County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Siskiyou County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Solano County: In effect through April 30.

Sonoma County: In effect through May 3.

Stanislaus County: In place until rescinded.

Sutter County: In effect through May 3.

Tehama County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Trinity County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Tulare County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Tuolumne County: The county is following the state order, which does not have a set end date.

Ventura County: The county’s “stay well at home” order was recently revised and is in effect through May 15.

Yolo County: In place through May 1.

Yuba County: In effect through May 3.