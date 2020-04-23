Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Newsom says California shutdown to continue, but Ventura County eases stay-at-home order

Ventura
Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo opened Monday with social distancing restrictions and other precautions in place.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
April 23, 2020
6 AM
Ventura County on Saturday modified its stay-at-home order to permit some businesses to reopen and some gatherings to take place for the first time since the restrictions were issued to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The county had reported 422 cases of COVID-19 and 13 related deaths as of Sunday. Thirty people were hospitalized, including nine in intensive care units.

“We are positioned to focus on the road to reopening because our residents and businesses have sacrificed so much to comply with the public health orders and slow the spread of the virus in our community,” Mike Powers, the county’s executive officer, said in a statement. “Our current situation is further strengthened by the work of our local hospitals to expand their capacity.”

Ventura
Brian Ledis of Westlake Village gives surfing lessons to his 8-year-old son, Rowan, at Port Hueneme on Wednesday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ventura
Sisters Emily Amanda, 7, and Hazel, 4, at the beach in Port Hueneme on Wednesday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
528625_LA-ME-VENTURA-REOPENING_30_ALS.jpg
The driving range at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo on Wednesday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ventura
Jessica Hemmy has her son Carter, 3, hit the “walk” button alongside brother Logan, 5, in downtown Ventura on Wednesday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
528625_LA-ME-VENTURA-REOPENING_26_ALS.jpg
At the beach in Port Hueneme on Wednesday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ventura
Shoppers in downtown Ventura on Wednesday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
528625_LA-ME-VENTURA-REOPENING_27_ALS.jpg
Sun and sand in Port Hueneme.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ventura
Main Street in Ventura on Wednesday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ventura
A sign of the times in Ventura.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ventura
Greg Thomas picks up lunch from Samantha Madec at Lure Fish House in downtown Ventura on Wednesday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
528165-la-me-vta-toyota1-MAM.jpg
Gustavo Gutierrez mops the showroom floor with disinfectant at reopened Ventura Toyota.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
528625_LA-ME-VENTURA-REOPENING_10_ALS.jpg
Yoeli Barag buys breakfast from Nora Nancy at Busy Bee Diner in Ventura on Wednesday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
528625_LA-ME-VENTURA-REOPENING_20_ALS.jpg
Brian Ledis of Westlake Village with son Rowan on the beach in Port Hueneme.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Ventura
Lilii Umeda, 30, prepares for a round of golf at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo on Wednesday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California
Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
