Newport Beach may close beaches on weekends after heat wave draws thousands

Sandy stretches in Newport Beach could be off-limits over the next few weekends after Southern California’s first spring heat wave drew thousands to the city’s shoreline despite statewide stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday will consider closing the beaches for three weekends in May or blocking roads leading to popular beach spots on the Balboa Peninsula and Corona del Mar.

City officials say they have made an effort to keep most public beaches, parks and open spaces accessible to the public for the mental and physical well-being of residents. But the crowds that swarmed the sand over the weekend — looking to beat the heat and weary of isolating at home —

“generated significant neighborhood impacts,” according to a news release from the city.

L.A. County kept its beaches closed over the weekend, but they were open in Orange and Ventura counties.

Orange County officials debated closing beaches and hiking trails last week ahead of the heat wave after coastal residents raised concerns about out-of-towners descending on their communities. After surrounding counties completely shuttered their beaches, Orange County has been inundated with people from L.A. and San Diego counties and the Inland Empire, Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said last week.

“When you take a look at the folks that are coming down, they’re not only not adhering to safer-at-home policies in their own communities,” she said, “they’re not even staying in their own counties. Especially with the warm weather, I think it’s going to be problematic.”

Officials ultimately decided to keep beaches open but left in place parking restrictions that they hoped would reduce access. Many still found their way to the shoreline, though. Some cities, including Laguna Beach and Seal Beach, have closed the stretches of sand in their jurisdictions completely.

Some expressed concern about the crowds, worried that large gatherings could spread the coronavirus further. But officials at the time said that everything seemed manageable and that many people tried to stay at least six feet apart.

Heather Rangel, a spokeswoman for the Newport Beach Police Department, said Saturday there had been no arrests or citations related to stay-at-home orders.

The warm weather also drew crowds a few miles north in Huntington Beach. Authorities said no one was cited for violating social-distancing guidelines despite videos circulating on social media showing crowds at crosswalks heading to the ocean.

While on the sand, most people kept a safe distance apart. Many donned hats, sunglasses and umbrellas, but few wore protective face masks.

Christopher Sumners, 31, drove from Corona to Huntington Beach on Sunday morning with several friends to relax and enjoy a day in the sun.

“And freedom, also,” he said, laughing. He and five friends sprawled out on several beach towels chatting, unconcerned by health threats.

“I think you have better chances of winning the lottery or getting hit by a car than getting coronavirus,” Sumners said.

Public health experts have warned that the virus is highly contagious. Social distancing has helped slow its spread, and early stay-at-home orders in California have meant fewer deaths compared with hot spots like New York.

As of Sunday night, there were 43,703 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 1,700 deaths in California. Orange County has over 2,000 confirmed cases and has seen 39 virus-related deaths.

Gov. Gavin Newsom again emphasized last week the need for people to continue staying home despite the warm weather. Those who do choose to be outdoors should visit only open locations and ensure they remain physically separated from others, as they’ve been urged to do since he imposed a statewide stay-at-home order nearly six weeks ago.

If they don’t, Newsom said, he fears he’ll soon be reporting a surge in the number of cases.

“I don’t think anybody wants to hear that,” he said. “I don’t want to share that information. But that’s really less up to me; it’s more up to all of you.”

Times staff writer Alex Wigglesworth contributed to this report.