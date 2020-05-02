Newsom’s Orange County beach ban could have ripple effect along Southern California coast

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to close Orange County beaches to slow the spread of the coronavirus faces a test this weekend, and could have an impact on other Southern California shores.

Newsom closed the beaches over the objections of Orange County officials after crowds hit the sand last weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend, but officials are bracing for more visitors. And it remains unclear how aggressively the closure will be enforced.

Los Angeles County beaches are closed, but many in San Diego and Ventura counties remain open. Some leaders worry that the Orange County closure could send more beachgoers their way.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey expressed concerns that the beach ban in Orange County could affect San Diego.

“I’m definitely pleased that the state isn’t taking a heavy-handed approach with our county,” he said, “but I am disappointed that they are shutting down beaches in Orange County because that might create some compression and have a spillover effect on our beaches.”

Orange County

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said his department did not plan to cite people simply getting out for beach exercise. He said most beachgoers have acted responsibly.

“As long as people are social distancing and doing what they’re expected to do, the sheriff does not have interest in criminalizing people enjoying the beach,” department spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

Newport Beach will increase its police presence on the beach and roll out barricades and electronic signs to make sure people are aware of the closure, officials said. The Huntington Beach Police Department also said its officers were seeking “voluntary compliance” from the public.

Legal battles are brewing in Orange County, where city leaders in Dana Point and Huntington Beach voted during emergency meetings Thursday night to approve filing for an injunction to block Newsom’s directive to close their beaches. The Newport Beach City Council plans to meet over the weekend to discuss legal options to challenge the closure.

On Friday afternoon, Orange County Superior Court Judge Nathan Scott rejected a request from Huntington Beach seeking a temporary restraining order to keep beaches open. He set a hearing for May 11 to consider the city’s request for an injunction.

San Diego County

“Thank you, San Diegans, for doing the right thing on our beaches,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Thursday at a press event. “You’ve been a great example for not only California but the rest of the nation. Our continued success is in your hands. This weekend is going to be an important weekend for us to do the right thing.”

Lifeguards and police officers are expected to cite those in violation. Face coverings are required in public throughout the county.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit urged residents not to get complacent and specifically asked people to stop congregating at Sunset Cliffs, a popular spot to view bioluminescent phytoplankton visible in the surf.

“You will see quite a robust police presence tonight and throughout the weekend,” Nisleit said.

If San Diegans don’t follow the guidelines, state and county officials have the authority to close the beaches again, county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

“We cannot lose our focus, and we cannot lose our commitment,” Fletcher said. “Any of the public health modifications that have been made can be dialed back in an instant, and that’s what we want to avoid.”

County officials also announced Thursday that families living together will be allowed to resume boating and recreating at local parks. While parking lots at beaches will remain closed, lots at local parks can now reopen at half capacity.

Oceanside Mayor Peter Weiss said Thursday he wasn’t too concerned about people showing up from out of town.

“The majority of San Diego County is open, so [beachgoers] are not likely to overrun any one place,” Weiss said.

However, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear was not as optimistic. She said her city has already seen growing crowds at its recently reopened Moonlight Beach.

“We are having a problem with compliance day after day,” she said. “People are not following the guidelines. They’re bringing chairs, trying to hang out on the beaches.”

Los Angeles County

Beaches remain closed.

Ventura County

Ventura County and Ventura city beaches are open, with social-distancing requirements.

