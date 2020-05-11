Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Two arrested in brawl with Target employee over refusal to wear masks

Shopping carts at a Target store
Los Angeles police said two people began fighting with a Target employee who was escorting them out of a Van Nuys store. The worker’s arm was broken in the scuffle.
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
May 11, 2020
10:39 AM
Two people are facing felony battery charges after police said they assaulted a Target employee who confronted them about refusing to wear masks inside a Van Nuys store.

The altercation took place at the store in the 5700 block of Sepulveda Boulevard about 10:20 a.m. May 1, said Officer Drake Madison, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two people who were not wearing face coverings entered the store and were confronted by employees, he said. When the customers refused to put masks on, an employee moved to escort them out, he said.

“As they approached the exit, one of the suspects suddenly and without provocation turned and punched the store employee, causing him and the suspect to fall to the floor,” Madison said.

While they were on the ground, a scuffle took place, and the employee’s left arm was broken, Madison said. The worker was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

The two suspects were later arrested on suspicion of felony battery and are being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, Madison said.

Police were planning to release the name of the suspects, as well as surveillance video of the incident, later Monday.

Customers patronizing essential businesses in the city of Los Angeles have been required to wear face coverings while inside stores since April 10, when Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an order requiring their use in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Los Angeles County officials issued a similar order that took effect April 15.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
