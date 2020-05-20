L.A. County sheriff will defy subpoena from oversight commission to testify about jail conditions

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he will defy a subpoena from a civilian oversight board to testify about jail safety during the novel coronavirus crisis.

The subpoena was issued by the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission earlier this month after Villanueva did not comply with previous requests to appear before the board.

It was the first time the board had used the subpoena power granted by Measure R, which was overwhelmingly approved by L.A. County voters in March.

Villanueva said Wednesday that he will not attend the board’s virtual meeting on Thursday but will send Asst. Sheriff Bruce Chase to discuss the jail issues.

He questioned the constitutionality of Measure R, asserting that state law supersedes it. He said he has shared information about coronavirus in the jails with the board and on the department website. Until the legal issue is resolved, he said, he will not testify before the board.

“If transparency is being provided, if the information is being provided, what exactly is the purpose of the subpoena?” he said at a press briefing. “If they’re engaging in a public shaming endeavor, which it looks like at face value, well, they’re sadly mistaken. We’re not going to be participating in that.”

Patricia Giggans, chair of the oversight commission, said she was disappointed but not surprised at Villanueva’s defiance. She said she is pleased that Chase will be testifying, but the board wants to hear from the sheriff himself.

“It’s such a serious time for all county departments, and we have our job to do. We’re not going away,” Giggans said. “We submitted a subpoena, and we’re not going to walk away from it.”

Villanueva said 189 sheriff’s department employees and 662 jail inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also on the agenda for Thursday’s commission meeting is a subpoena by the sheriff department’s inspector general for documents relating to the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

The inspector general, Max Huntsman, is investigating allegations that Villanueva directed a coverup after deputies shared graphic photos of the crash scene.

Villanueva said Wednesday that Huntsman is overreaching and has no authority to demand the documents. The department’s internal investigation into the photo sharing incident will be made public after its completion, he said.

