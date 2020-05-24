Earthquake: Magnitude-3.8 quake near Ridgecrest, Calif.

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake was reported at 5:55 a.m. Sunday 13 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 41 miles from California City, 63 miles from Tehachapi, 66 miles from Bakersfield and 69 miles from Rosamond. It occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles.

The quake was preceded Sunday by a magnitude-3.5 shaker at 4:30 a.m., also 13 miles from Ridgecrest. That temblor occurred at a depth of 3.9 miles.

In the last 10 days, there have been six earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Did you feel these earthquakes? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.