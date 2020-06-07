Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot man who allegedly charged at them with a knife

(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
June 7, 2020
10:19 AM
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who they say charged at them with a knife in Industry early Sunday, officials said.

Deputies responded to the area of Railroad Street and Azusa Avenue about 2:20 a.m. after a report of a person hit by a train, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

As they were checking the area for a possible victim, they saw a man kneeling by the railroad tracks, officials said. When deputies approached him, he allegedly stood up and charged at them with a knife in his hand, prompting one or more of the deputies to fire their weapons, according to authorities.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, officials said. His identity was not immediately released.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
