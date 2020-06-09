Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

VA national cemeteries resume military honors services

As a show of respect, Marine Pfc. Morgan Weibel places a penny for the fallen during a Memorial Day celebration at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.
(Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
June 9, 2020
7:43 PM
The Veterans Affairs national cemeteries in Southern California, along with the 138 others throughout the country, resumed committal funeral services Tuesday for veterans.

Services had been reduced to burials and limited visitations since March 23 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and large services and military honors gatherings were halted, VA officials said.

The national cemeteries in Los Angeles, Riverside, Bakersfield, Miramar and Fort Rosecrans (which is not accepting new interments) resumed military honors services Tuesday, said Jennifer Lynch, VA public affairs officer.

Officials said there will be limits on the number of people who can attend a service based on local guidelines, and face coverings and social distancing will be required for those who live in different households. Officials also urged that funeral attendees frequently use hand sanitizer and that sick individuals stay home.

“We believe we have a robust set of measures in place that will allow us to conduct committal and memorial services while protecting the health and safety of veterans, their families and our team members who serve them,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2018. The Las Vegas native previously worked at the city’s two newspapers, the Review-Journal and the Sun. Brown attended UNLV, where she hosted a college radio show that was named the city’s best student program by a local magazine.

