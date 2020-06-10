Gunfire at toddler’s birthday party kills 2 people and injures 3 others, including a child

Two people were killed and three others, including a child, were wounded in a shooting at a toddler’s birthday party in the Bay Area late Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential neighborhood in the 100 block of Cynthia Avenue in Vallejo around 9:49 p.m., said Brittany Jackson, a public information officer with the Vallejo Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found four adults and one child, ranging in age from 10 to 63 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Two women, a 63-year-old and a 37-year-old, were pronounced dead at a hospital. A man, a woman and a 10-year-old child suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening and were expected to survive, Jackson said.

The group was at a toddler’s birthday party when several shooters exited a vehicle and opened fire, Jackson said.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Schillinger at (707) 648-4278 or the Vallejo Police Department Crime Tip Line at (800) 488-9383.