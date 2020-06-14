Man killed, two wounded in Sylmar shooting

One man was killed and two were wounded during a shooting Sunday night in a residential area of Sylmar, according to authorities.

Gunfire erupted just before 7 p.m. in the 12900 block of Borden Avenue, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Paramedics encountered three wounded men when they arrived at the scene.

“One was beyond medical help and will be handled by the coroner,” Prange said in a written statement.

Two others were in serious condition and taken to the hospital, Prange said. A woman was also at the scene but was not injured, according to authorities.

No further details were available as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

