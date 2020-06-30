One woman shot to death, two injured at vigil for shooting victim in Long Beach

One woman was killed and two others injured Monday night at a vigil in Long Beach for a man shot to death the night before in the same area, authorities said.

A gunman fired into the large crowd of mourners at about 9 p.m. Monday near Orange Avenue and South Street, according to Long Beach Police Lt. Robert Woods. Three women suffered apparent gunshot wounds, he said.

One woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The other two women were also taken to a hospital. Their conditions were described as critical and stable, authorities said.

“We are gathering information regarding the suspect or motive for the shooting,” Woods said.

According to police, “the victims were all attending a vigil at the location for the victim of a homicide that occurred at the location” the previous night.

Archie Harris, a 49-year-old Bellflower man, was shot to death in the area shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Woods said police had not yet determined whether the two shootings were linked.

Anyone with information about Harris’ death is asked to contact homicide Dets. Shea Robertson or Travis Harris at (562) 570-7244. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling (800) 222-8477.