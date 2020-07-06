Crews fire near Gilroy destroys two homes, chars 2,000 acres

A wildfire near Gilroy has charred 2,000 acres, destroyed two homes and forced dozens of residents to evacuate, officials said Monday.

The Crews fire ignited about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Canada Road and Highway 152, according to Pam Temmermand, a fire prevention specialist with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As of 7:30 a.m., the blaze was 20% contained.

Temmermand said one minor injury had been reported, though it was not immediately clear whether that person was a firefighter or a civilian.

An evacuation order affecting roughly 70 residents remains in place along Canada Road, and there’s “no timetable for when that evacuation will be lifted,” Temmermand said shortly after 10 a.m.

About 375 firefighters are actively battling the blaze. The cause is under investigation.

In Southern California, a large brush fire broke out along Soledad Canyon Road and the 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and burned 1,100 acres before firefighters got the blaze mostly under control Monday morning. The Soledad fire was roughly 30% contained as of 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.