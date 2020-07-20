2 firefighters injured at scene of Northern California wildfire

Two firefighters were injured Monday at the scene of a fire burning in rural northeastern California, officials said.

The two were taken to the hospital but their injuries and their conditions weren’t immediately known, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Alisha Herring said.

The firefighters were called to battle the Gold fire, which erupted Monday in Lassen County south of the community of Adin. The blaze has burned several hundred acres.

Another fire in Lassen County, the Hog fire, west of Susanville, prompted mandatory evacuations and threatened about 170 buildings after starting Friday. That fire had grown to nine square miles.

Advertisement

Several other fires also were burning and authorities warned of poor air quality in central and northern parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a dense smoke advisory for Lassen and parts of Plumas and Sierra counties.

An air quality alert was also issued for most of the San Joaquin Valley because of smoke from the Mineral fire in Fresno County west of Coalinga.

That fire has grown to more than 44 square miles and was 62% contained. Seven structures have been destroyed and 60 remained threatened.

Advertisement

Several smaller fires burned elsewhere in California, including a 450-acre blaze in Siskiyou County that triggered an evacuation of the tiny community of Hawkinsville.