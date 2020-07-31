Apple fire grows to 350 acres in Riverside County, triggering evacuations

Firefighters on Friday evening were battling the Apple fire, which has burned 350 acres in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County.

The fire was reported at 4:55 p.m. in the 9000 block of Oak Glen Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Officials said the fire consists of at least two separate blazes near each other. There is 0% containment.

About 250 firefighters, several helicopters and air tankers have responded to the fire.

Evacuation orders are in place for residents south of the county line, north of Dutton Street and east of Oak Glen Road. An evacuation center has been opened at Beaumont High School.

There have been no reports of structure damage, according to the Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.