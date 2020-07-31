Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Apple fire grows to 350 acres in Riverside County, triggering evacuations

Aerial image shows black clouds of smoke rising from the Apple fire near Cherry Valley in Riverside County
Black clouds of smoke emerge from the Apple fire near Cherry Valley in Riverside County. The brush fire erupted Friday night before burning through dozens of acres within two hours.
(Southern California Edison)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
July 31, 2020
8:26 PM
Firefighters on Friday evening were battling the Apple fire, which has burned 350 acres in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County.

The fire was reported at 4:55 p.m. in the 9000 block of Oak Glen Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Officials said the fire consists of at least two separate blazes near each other. There is 0% containment.

About 250 firefighters, several helicopters and air tankers have responded to the fire.

Evacuation orders are in place for residents south of the county line, north of Dutton Street and east of Oak Glen Road. An evacuation center has been opened at Beaumont High School.

There have been no reports of structure damage, according to the Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

