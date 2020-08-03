Culver City police officer and suspect wounded during police shooting

A Culver City police officer and a suspect were struck by gunfire in a police shooting Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. in the 8800 block of Washington Boulevard in Culver City, according to a media statement from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. Detectives with the department’s homicide bureau are helping investigate the incident.

The officer was taken to a hospital in fair condition. Officials said a suspect who was also struck was hospitalized in an unknown condition.

Officials did not provide information on what led to the shooting or the identities of the people involved. The Associated Press reported that the officer had been shot in the leg by friendly fire and that a homeless man with a knife was killed during the encounter.

Police, they reported, were chasing the man on the roof of a parking garage and used less-lethal weapons to stop him before opening fire. The man died in the hospital, according to the news agency.

The Sheriff’s Department would not provide more details, including whether the officer was hit by friendly fire. The Culver City police department referred questions to the Sheriff’s Department.