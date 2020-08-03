Fast-moving fire forces evacuations, shuts down freeway in Santa Clarita Valley

A wildfire quickly mushroomed to 100 acres in the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday afternoon, triggering evacuations and forcing the closure of all lanes of the 14 Freeway.

The Elsmere fire was first reported about 1:50 p.m. in the area of the northbound 14 and Newhall Avenue, and within half an hour had grown to 100 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

An evacuation order was quickly issued for all residents between Dockweiler Drive and Newhall Avenue, and from Sierra Highway to Valle de Oro, according to the city of Santa Clarita.

Officials also have issued an evacuation warning for the neighborhood north of Valle de Oro.

The northbound 5 Freeway connector to the northbound 14 is also now closed, officials said.