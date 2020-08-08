Trump supporters march in peaceful demonstration in Beverly Hills

An estimated 300 to 400 demonstrators marched from West Hollywood to Beverly Hills today to show their support for President Trump and law enforcement.

The march began at about 1 p.m. at San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards. From there the marchers headed to Beverly Gardens Park at Santa Monica Boulevard and Cañon Drive for a scheduled 2 p.m. rally.

Demonstrators carried “Trump 2020" banners, American flags and signs saying “United We Stand.”

The event was organized by #WalkAway Foundation, which said the rally was planned to “speak out against the destruction of property and lives, the villainization of law enforcement and weaponization of tragedies.”

Advertisement

The rally was peaceful, a Beverly Hills police officer told City News Service. The officer added that she did not know if any anti-Trump counter-protesters had showed up at the park.

Scheduled speakers at the rally included singer-songwriter Joy Villa, actors Scott Baio and Lorenzo Lamas, and conservative activists Brandon Straka, Mike Harlow, Blaire White, Shemeka Michelle, Ricky Rebel and Karlyn Borysenko.

