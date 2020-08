The pandemic has forced tens of thousands of workplaces to quickly adjust to remote work. Will your employer keep some of those changes in place permanently? We want to hear from you.

The morning commute on the southbound 15 Freeway in Ontario was slightly busier May 8 than in previous weeks.

Newsletter The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

Enter Email Address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.