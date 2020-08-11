Pregnant woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Anaheim

A woman who was 35 weeks pregnant was killed Tuesday night in a suspected DUI crash in Anaheim, authorities said.

The incident occurred by Katella Avenue and Bayless Street when a driver lost control of her vehicle, jumped a curb and struck the 23-year-old woman, who was walking on the sidewalk with her husband. Officials received a call about the crash just after 7:30 pm, said Sgt. Shane Carringer, a spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead, and her baby, who was delivered by cesarean section, is in critical condition. Her husband was uninjured, said Carringer.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.