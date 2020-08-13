Beach baptisms draw large gatherings to the shore

The Southern California coast has always been a draw.
On Friday nights at locations scattered along the Orange County coast, hundreds of Christian faithful have been gathering, raising their hands skyward and, for some, stepping into the cool Pacific to be baptized.
Parker and Jessi Green had been planning Saturate OC for more than a year and initially planned to host it at the Hyatt hotel, but then the coronavirus pandemic put an indefinite end to large indoor gatherings, they said. They held their first event at Huntington Beach on July 3, and they’ve seen attendance grow every week, surpassing their expectations, they said.
“They kind of put us between a rock and a hard place because they’re saying churches, as a whole, that they can’t meet inside buildings because of the health codes, to go outside,” Jessi Green said. “So we’re just trying to find places to go outside to share the Gospel and practice our religion, but then we’re being told the public city beach is not an option.”
Like minded
Helping hands
Pirate’s Cove
Family affair
Connection
Rebirth
Christian faithful
“We started over a year ago. We just wanted to bring people together to share the gospel.”
Parker Green, organizer of the recurring event
Nighttime celebration
