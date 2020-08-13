Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Fire in Lake Hughes area explodes as firefighters battle to save communities

1/9
A home burns along Pine Canyon Road near Lake Hughes early Thursday after the Lake fire burned thousands of acres.   (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
2/9
A helicopter makes a water drop along a ridge near Lake Hughes after the Lake fire burned thousands of acres.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
3/9
A truck sits along Pine Canyon Road near Lake Hughes early Thursday after the Lake fire burned thousands of acres.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
4/9
A helicopter makes a water drop on the fast-moving Lake fire near Lake Hughes.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
5/9
The fast-moving Lake fire blacked thousands of acres near Lake Hughes.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
6/9
Fire crews prepare to battle the Lake fire in Northern Los Angeles County.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
7/9
A plume of smoke from the Lake fire in Lake Hughes is seen from a pedestrian bridge in Canyon Country in the Santa Clarita Valley.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
8/9
A plume of smoke from the Lake fire in Lake Hughes is seen from Santa Clarita.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
9/9
Smoke from the Lake fire in Lake Hughes is seen from Thousand Oaks.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Leila Miller
Aug. 13, 2020
7:17 AM
Share

An army of firefighters toiled Thursday morning to prevent a massive fire from consuming communities in the Lake Hughes area after the blaze exploded to more than 10,000 acres in just a few hours Wednesday.

The Lake fire started in the Angeles National Forest near the 5 Freeway and rapidly roared through stands of pine trees. It then moved toward several small communities on the Antelope Valley floor west of Lancaster. On Wednesday night, it burned rapidly to the northeast, toward Highway 138.

The combination of thick vegetation that hasn’t burned in several decades and hot and dry windy conditions is fueling the fire, according to Seneca Smith, a public information officer with the Angeles National Forest.

By sunrise Thursday, the blaze had chewed through 10,500 acres and destroyed three structures. More than 5,000 buildings remain threatened, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Advertisement

California

Lake fire: Evacuation zones, road closures, shelters

SANTA CLARITA, CA - AUGUST 12: A plume of smoke from the Lake Fire in Lake Hughes is seen from a pedestrian bridge in Canyon Country in the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. As of early evening, nearly 10,000 acres had burned. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Lake fire: Evacuation zones, road closures, shelters

Evacuation zones, road closures and shelters for pets and people fleeing the Lake fire in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Officials will face challenging weather conditions over the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings that will take effect throughout Southern California on Friday and remain in place through Monday evening.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

More than 500 firefighters, as well as several helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, have been deployed to the scene, with assistance provided by the L.A. County Fire Department, the Angeles National Forest and numerous fire departments in the area.

Advertisement

“We’ll also be out here for multiple days to come,” said David Richardson, the chief deputy of emergency operations for the L.A. County Fire Department.

CaliforniaFires
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement